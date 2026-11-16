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Featured - SFvsDAL | 2026

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Porter, others speak on Cowboys' defensive woes: 'We're not finishing'

Nov 15, 2026 at 08:50 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_15_ Joey Porter Jr

ARLINGTON, Texas — At halftime against the high-powered San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys looked at the scoreboard and saw they were competitive and had the 7-1 team on the ropes with a 17-16 score. But, in the second half, they found themselves face to face with a familiar demon: inconsistency.

Things fell apart in the third quarter for the Cowboys defense, not entirely unlike it had against another NFC West team at AT&T Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals, and, just like that, Dallas is 1-4 at home this season and they fall to 4-6 overall — failing to capitalize on the New York Giants' loss.

"Yeah, it sucks, you know?" said defensive tackle Kenny Clark. "We came out on the wrong side of it. It was a good week of preparation. It was a good week of everything, for real. And to come out and lose like that? It sucks."

With only seven games remaining, it will take the Cowboys figuring out how to win more than one game every couple weeks in, and for the Giants to collapse, to award Dallas an improbable NFC East title in 2026.

But until they're out of opportunities, they'll continue searching for the answers that continue to elude them, as Joey Porter Jr. explained it.

"I feel like everybody in this locker room knows we still have games to play, and we all want to win," he said following his return from injury. " We are all competitive, so we just gotta go back into the lab, figure out what we made our mistakes and just keep fighting. We can still win this division, so we've just got lock in with that."

That is easier said-than-done though, given the Cowboys can't find consistency on offense, defense or even special teams — All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey having his own struggles as of late that now include a missed point after that kept the Cowboys from going into halftime with a 17-17 tie.

On Sunday, against the 49ers, the offense clawed its way back from a quiet third quarter to find their way back into the end zone to give the Cowboys a chance to mount a comeback win, on more than one occasion, only for the defense to allow another explosive play that shot a hole in their plans.

There were times over the past several games when the still-growing defense did all they could to save the day and it was the offense that faltered, but the tables turned in a major way in Week 10.

"We've gotta just find a way to put it together and find a way to just win a football game," Shemar James added. "... We've just got to keep going until the whistle's blown. Nobody is down until the whistle is blown, at the end of the day. We've just got to keep playing, and go to scramble drills and make sure the guy doesn't catch the ball."

The defense was raked over the coals by explosive plans from Kyle Shanahan's bunch, to the tune of allowing 584 total yards of offense, the most allowed at home in franchise history — to go along with 46 points allowed, 29 of those points in the second half.

With such an effective plan in the first two quarters, defensively, what went wrong after halftime?

"We didn't come all the way we did in the first half," safety Malik Hooker said. "It felt like we let off the pedal a little bit. There were a lot more mistakes in the second half, and we gave up bigger plays. When it comes down to it, we're in these ball games. It always comes down to the fourth quarter, and we're just not finishing.

"That's all it comes out to: we're not finishing the ball games. That's what we emphasize week in, week out about finishing ball games. … We end up short, so that's something we got to work on, for sure."

Game Day Gallery: Cowboys vs 49ers | 2026

Views from the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 loss against the San Fransisco 49ers.

15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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