Porter, others speak on Cowboys' defensive woes: 'We're not finishing'

That is easier said-than-done though, given the Cowboys can't find consistency on offense, defense or even special teams — All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey having his own struggles as of late that now include a missed point after that kept the Cowboys from going into halftime with a 17-17 tie.

On Sunday, against the 49ers, the offense clawed its way back from a quiet third quarter to find their way back into the end zone to give the Cowboys a chance to mount a comeback win, on more than one occasion, only for the defense to allow another explosive play that shot a hole in their plans.

There were times over the past several games when the still-growing defense did all they could to save the day and it was the offense that faltered, but the tables turned in a major way in Week 10.

"We've gotta just find a way to put it together and find a way to just win a football game," Shemar James added. "... We've just got to keep going until the whistle's blown. Nobody is down until the whistle is blown, at the end of the day. We've just got to keep playing, and go to scramble drills and make sure the guy doesn't catch the ball."

The defense was raked over the coals by explosive plans from Kyle Shanahan's bunch, to the tune of allowing 584 total yards of offense, the most allowed at home in franchise history — to go along with 46 points allowed, 29 of those points in the second half.

With such an effective plan in the first two quarters, defensively, what went wrong after halftime?

"We didn't come all the way we did in the first half," safety Malik Hooker said. "It felt like we let off the pedal a little bit. There were a lot more mistakes in the second half, and we gave up bigger plays. When it comes down to it, we're in these ball games. It always comes down to the fourth quarter, and we're just not finishing.