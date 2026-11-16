Dak Prescott on loss to 49ers: 'We've gotta be better.'

Their bout with the 49ers both proved they can compete and that they're simultaneously not ready to be a contender, largely due to varying methods of self-inflicted wounds that continually have them falling short at the ends of games.

"Our expectations of standards are high, and we haven't come out and done anything that we aspire to do," Prescott said. "... We're not getting it done … We've got to find a way, change whatever, whatever it takes individually, whatever it takes is an organization. We gotta find a way to be better."

And for a team that was once dominant at home not so many seasons ago, losing four out of the first five on their own turf is a grueling pill to swallow. They'll get two more chances in short order, when the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles arrive in the next two games but, for now, another sobering loss at AT&T Stadium is what they'll be forced to sit with.