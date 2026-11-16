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Dak Prescott on loss to 49ers: 'We've gotta be better.'

Nov 15, 2026 at 08:21 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_15_ Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott is frustrated and, like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys, searching for answers to explain why the word "consistency" is nothing more than that through the first ten games of the 2026 season: a word.

It hasn't manifested itself as action yet, and their 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 4-6 on the season and 1-4 at AT&T Stadium. To this point, the Cowboys have yet to win two games in a row, and despite being competitive to the point of just a one-point deficit at halftime, the second half told an entirely different tale.

At this point, the frustration is tangible.

"Things gotta get better. Simple as that," said the All-Pro quarterback, direct with his words. "That was my message to the guys after the game, like, 'We've got to be better.'  And it's on the field, it's off the field, it's in practice, it's in the way we show up to the building. One way or another we've got to find a way to better ourselves individually and collectively, so we can just go out here and find a way to win.

"We haven't had back to back wins, it's tough. I do truly believe that we have the people, but something's got to change."

Entering this season, given the roster and coaching overhaul that occurred on the defensive side of the ball, adding in the in-season trade for Joey Porter Jr., expectations for the Cowboys to be one of the best in the NFC and the league as a whole have met a grim reality.

Their bout with the 49ers both proved they can compete and that they're simultaneously not ready to be a contender, largely due to varying methods of self-inflicted wounds that continually have them falling short at the ends of games.

"Our expectations of standards are high, and we haven't come out and done anything that we aspire to do," Prescott said. "... We're not getting it done … We've got to find a way, change whatever, whatever it takes individually, whatever it takes is an organization. We gotta find a way to be better."

And for a team that was once dominant at home not so many seasons ago, losing four out of the first five on their own turf is a grueling pill to swallow. They'll get two more chances in short order, when the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles arrive in the next two games but, for now, another sobering loss at AT&T Stadium is what they'll be forced to sit with.

"A few years ago, it was back-to-back winning seasons at home," Prescott added. "Then to only win one — the first game of the year here at home — and, after that, haven't won [another] yet, we gotta find a way."

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