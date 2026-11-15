Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-49ers

ARLINGTON, Texas — You've heard it before: the San Francisco 49ers have defeated the Dallas Cowboys in each matchup dating back to the 2022 season and including two playoff games.
Given that fact, the longstanding rivalry between the two clubs, and the Cowboys desperately needing to begin stacking wins, there's maximum motivation to try and get the job done in Week 10.
As both of the NFL's most storied franchise square off on national TV, we'll track all of Dallas' highlights for you here!
First Quarter
the first earned first down by the #Cowboys on their opening drive came when they handed the ball off twice in a row to Javonte Williams. 👏🏾👏🏾— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
so ... yeah.
Dak to Pickens ...— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
move the chains. (a good third down conversion there)
QB sneak out of the timeout.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
Dak does it himself. ... move the chains. https://t.co/fJoeQfQ7gq
RAYNE DAKOTA PRESCOTT TO GEORGE 'MISTER STEAL YOUR GIRL' PICKENS— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
TUDDDYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY RRRAAAHHHHHHH
The Cowboys answer with a 35-yard touchdown strike from Dak Prescott to George Pickens. Pickens got behind the 49ers secondary and was wide open. Dallas back in front, 10-7.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 15, 2026
11 plays, 71 yards, 5:48 TOP, TOUCHDOWN— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
10-3, #Cowboys retake the lead
THAT IS HOW YOU DRIVE. pic.twitter.com/I5X73HZRdZ
Brock Purdy targets George Kittle on Joey Porter Jr.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
NAH NAH#Cowboys defense rewards Dallas' offensive TD with a third-down stop deep in SF territory.
end Q1: #Cowboys offense had miscues on their first offensive drive and had to settle for a field goal, but overcame a drop and TFL by Fred Warner to score a TD (Dak Prescott to George Pickens on a 35-yard toss).— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
the defense answered a poor start that allowed a TD with a great…
Second Quarter
SACKKKKK— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
OTITOOOOOOOOOOOOO
AND THAT'S JAMES HOUSTON
BIG Q— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
DO YOUR DANNCCCEEEE SACCKKKK pic.twitter.com/lG9f5EvE26
Quinnen Williams gets home on Brock Purdy to force third and goal from the 19. That's six sacks in seven games for Williams.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 15, 2026
Quinnen Williams narrowly missed on a sack earlier in the drive that led to a 3rd-and-12 conversion and an extended drive.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
the All-Pro mostly made up for it with a huge stop on third down to force a field goal on a drive that felt as if a TD was inevitable for SF.
10-10, tie… pic.twitter.com/9HTq48hCev
unnecessary roughness on Ji'Ayir Brown gives the #Cowboys another 15 yards on that kick return.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
they start this drive with excellent field position DAL39
next play: Dak to Flo— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
move the chains ... MOVE EM I SAID. https://t.co/Qz7aLfVXlb
RAYYYNNNEEEEEE— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
GEEEOOORRRGGGEEEEEE
TOUCHDDDDIIIIINNNNNEEEEEEE RRRAAAAHHHHH
George Pickens is having himself an afternoon. Had a tough drop earlier in the drive, and makes up for it with a 39-yard touchdown on a slant. His second touchdown of the day. Then, Brandon Aubrey misses the extra point. Dallas leads, 16-10.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 15, 2026
George Pickens put Lenoir in a blender with that route off the line.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
39 yards later? PAY DIRT.
there's still four minutes left in the first half as #Cowboys retake the lead against the 49ers.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
George Pickens statline: 6 catches, 97 yards, 2 TDs #hugyourwife
SACKKK ELIJAH GARCIAAAAAAA AND JONATHAN BULLARD (HE'S BACK)— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
created by the flush from James Houston (because that's James Houston)
SACK.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
LT OVERTON.
that is LT Overton's first career NFL sack.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
congrats, rook. 🔥
more ... https://t.co/1pimpQMkFN
#Cowboys defense get the stop on 3rd-and-2.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 15, 2026
great coverage and hit by Malik Hooker forcing the 49ers to punt with 16 seconds to play in the first half.
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Cowboys offense goes 65 yards in 2:18 and Dak Prescott connects with George Pickens for the third time today. Two-point conversion is no good. San Francisco leads, 38-25.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 16, 2026
Dak to Flo, TD.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 16, 2026
Aubrey makes the PAT.
38-32, 49ers lead #Cowboys with 3:42 remaining.
defense needs a quick stop ...
Back-to-back touchdown drives from the Cowboys. Dak Prescott to Ryan Flournoy on fourth and six caps a 10 play, 66 yard drive that took three minutes. 38-32, 49ers.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 16, 2026