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Starlights | 2026

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Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-49ers

Nov 15, 2026 at 03:31 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

11_15_ Starlights

ARLINGTON, Texas — You've heard it before: the San Francisco 49ers have defeated the Dallas Cowboys in each matchup dating back to the 2022 season and including two playoff games.

Given that fact, the longstanding rivalry between the two clubs, and the Cowboys desperately needing to begin stacking wins, there's maximum motivation to try and get the job done in Week 10.

As both of the NFL's most storied franchise square off on national TV, we'll track all of Dallas' highlights for you here!

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

For more #DALvsIND updates, stats, & galleries check out Game Center

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