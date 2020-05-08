Calendario oficial de la temporada de los Cowboys 2020

Aquí está el calendario 2020 de los Dallas Cowboys, y continuando con lo que se ha convertido casi en una tradición anual, están listos para comenzar la temporada en horario estelar.
Este año, están programados para jugar en el nuevo estadio de los Rams en Sunday Night Football, el 13 de septiembre por NBC. Será el primero de tres juegos consecutivos contra equipos que se consideran contendientes de playoffs en la NFC (Los Angeles, Atlanta y Seattle).
Este año, los Cowboys jugarán las divisiones AFC Norte y NFC Oeste. Pero su oponente anual del día de Acción de Gracias será el rival de división los Washington Redskins, y como es de costumbre, los Cowboys jugarán en casa el jueves 26 de noviembre.
A continuación está el horario completo:
Preseason Schedule
All Central Times
WEEK 1 · Thu 08/06 · 7:00 PM CDT
Steelers
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 2 · TBD
Cowboys
AT
Chargers
WEEK 3 · TBD
Ravens
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 4 · TBD
Chiefs
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 5 · TBD
Cowboys
AT
Texans
Regular Season Schedule
All Central Times
WEEK 1 · Sun 09/13 · 7:20 PM CDT
Cowboys
AT
Rams
WEEK 2 · Sun 09/20 · 12:00 PM CDT
Falcons
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · 3:25 PM CDT
Cowboys
AT
Seahawks
WEEK 4 · Sun 10/04 · 12:00 PM CDT
Browns
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 5 · Sun 10/11 · 3:25 PM CDT
Giants
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 6 · Mon 10/19 · 7:15 PM CDT
Cardinals
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 7 · Sun 10/25 · 12:00 PM CDT
Cowboys
AT
Redskins
WEEK 8 · Sun 11/01 · 7:20 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Eagles
WEEK 9 · Sun 11/08 · 3:25 PM CST
Steelers
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 11 · Sun 11/22 · 3:25 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Vikings
WEEK 12 · Thu 11/26 · 3:30 PM CST
Redskins
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 13 · Thu 12/03 · 7:20 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Ravens
WEEK 14 · Sun 12/13 · 12:00 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Bengals
WEEK 15 · Sun 12/20 · 7:20 PM CST
49ers
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 16 · Sun 12/27 · 3:25 PM CST
Eagles
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 17 · Sun 01/03 · 12:00 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Giants
