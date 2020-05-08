Calendario oficial de la temporada de los Cowboys 2020

Friday, May 08, 2020 01:27 PM

Aquí está el calendario 2020 de los Dallas Cowboys, y continuando con lo que se ha convertido casi en una tradición anual, están listos para comenzar la temporada en horario estelar.

Este año, están programados para jugar en el nuevo estadio de los Rams en Sunday Night Football, el 13 de septiembre por NBC. Será el primero de tres juegos consecutivos contra equipos que se consideran contendientes de playoffs en la NFC (Los Angeles, Atlanta y Seattle).

Este año, los Cowboys jugarán las divisiones AFC Norte y NFC Oeste. Pero su oponente anual del día de Acción de Gracias será el rival de división los Washington Redskins, y como es de costumbre, los Cowboys jugarán en casa el jueves 26 de noviembre.

A continuación está el horario completo:

Preseason Schedule

All Central Times

WEEK 1 · Thu 08/06 · 7:00 PM CDT

Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

NBC
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

WEEK 2 · TBD

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers

TBD
SoFi Stadium

WEEK 3 · TBD

Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

TBD
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 4 · TBD

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

TBD
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 5 · TBD

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Texans

Houston Texans

TBD
NRG Stadium

Regular Season Schedule

All Central Times

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/13 · 7:20 PM CDT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Rams

Los Angeles Rams

NBC
SoFi Stadium

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/20 · 12:00 PM CDT

Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

FOX
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · 3:25 PM CDT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

FOX
CenturyLink Field

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/04 · 12:00 PM CDT

Browns

Cleveland Browns

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

FOX
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/11 · 3:25 PM CDT

Giants

New York Giants

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

CBS
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 6 · Mon 10/19 · 7:15 PM CDT

Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

ESPN
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 7 · Sun 10/25 · 12:00 PM CDT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Redskins

Washington Redskins

FOX
FedEx Field

WEEK 8 · Sun 11/01 · 7:20 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

NBC
Lincoln Financial Field

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/08 · 3:25 PM CST

Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

CBS
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/22 · 3:25 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

FOX
U.S. Bank Stadium

WEEK 12 · Thu 11/26 · 3:30 PM CST

Redskins

Washington Redskins

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

FOX
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 13 · Thu 12/03 · 7:20 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

FOX/NFLN/Amazon
M&T Bank Stadium

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/13 · 12:00 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

FOX
Paul Brown Stadium

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/20 · 7:20 PM CST

49ers

San Francisco 49ers

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

NBC
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 16 · Sun 12/27 · 3:25 PM CST

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

FOX
AT&T Stadium

WEEK 17 · Sun 01/03 · 12:00 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Giants

New York Giants

FOX
MetLife Stadium

