Catch-up: Everything you need for Cowboys-49ers 

Game-Day content:
- Cowboys-49ers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream – The best way for fans to catch Sunday's game, whether on TV, radio or online, plus info on the pre- and post-game shows.
- Pod Picks: Who will have the most catches Sunday night? – The analysts on all of the DallasCowboys.com podcasts make their bold picks of the week – this time focusing the game's leading receiver, by any player from either team.
- Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys & 49ers – The staff writers of DallasCowboys.com give their weekly picks on Sunday's game.
- Key Matchups: Can DaRon Bland stay consistent?– This week's battle with the 49ers will test cornerback DaRon Bland, who is coming off his best game of his career.
- Updates: Jefferson, McKeon elevated; Injury Report– Get caught up on all the latest updates and injuries for Sunday's game.
Editorials & Analysis:
- Spagnola: Cowboys back in line for this biggie – Mickey Spagnola writes that the Cowboys are looking like themselves again heading into this huge showdown in San Francisco.
- Science Lab: How to perform Exorcism of the 49ers – Welcome to Patrik Walker's "Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
- Mick Shots: Executing way out of the Twilight Zone– Mickey Spagnola empties his notebook with several different topics, starting with the Cowboys' ability to get over the hump in San Francisco, where things haven't gone their way lately.
- Nick at Nite: Cowboys sending unwrapped package to SF– Staff writer Nick Harris writes that Dallas might have some new looks for the 49ers come Sunday.
- Big Facts: 5th meeting when both teams above .750– Every week, we focus on 10 interesting facts and stats surrounding the upcoming matchup.
- Rank’em: Top 10 matchups when Dallas visits San Francisco – Before we look ahead to Sunday's game, let's back to the Top 10 moments of this series in San Francisco.
- X Factors: 10 difference-makers for Cowboys/49ers - Counting from I to X in roman numerals, here are the 10 key players to watch.
- Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & 49ers– Previewing Sunday's game with the 49ers with five hot topics for each team.
Player features & news:
- Randy Gregory traded to 49ers; Eligible to play Sun.
- Dak: Matchup against SF 'more than just one game'
- Trey Lance 'very helpful' in helping prep for SF
- Cowboys OL welcome Tyron Smith back: 'It's big'
- Micah on defense vs. Purdy: 'Something gotta give'
- Tony Pollard opens up on injury, returning to SF
- DaRon Bland excited to return home to face 49ers