Catch-Up: Everything you need for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Here is all the important game-day content to prepare for Sunday's game, including stories, analysis on what to look for, and even how to watch and listen, plus much more from throughout the week.
Game-Day content:
- Cowboys-Patriots: How to Watch, Listen, Stream – The best way for fans to catch Sunday's game, whether on TV, radio or online, plus info on the pre- and post-game shows.
- Pod Picks: First rushing TD by any player – The analysts on all of the DallasCowboys.com podcasts make their bold picks of the week – this time focusing on the first rushing TD, by any player from either team.
- Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys & Patriots – The staff writers of DallasCowboys.com give their weekly picks on Sunday's game.
- Key Matchups: Can Parsons keep sack streak going? – This week's battle with the Patriots focuses on the matchup facing Micah Parsons, who has at least a sack in the first three games.
- Updates: Tyron Smith out, TE added to injury report – Get caught up on all the latest updates and injuries for Sunday's game.
Editorials & Analysis:
- Spagnola: Long season running back on track – Mickey Spagnola warns fans that it's too early to start making assumptions about the entire season.
- Science Lab: Cowboys offense is likely a lit fuse – Welcome to Patrik Walker's "Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
- Mick Shots: Stopping the run rears its ugly head – Mickey Spagnola empties his notebook with several different topics, starting with the Cowboys' run defense issues from last year.
- Nick at Nite: Any given Sunday is every given Sunday – Staff writer Nick Harris explains how to be ready for any possible scenario in today's NFL.
- Big Facts: Aubrey's record-breaking start – Every week, we focus on 10 interesting facts and stats surrounding the upcoming matchup.
- Rank’em: Top 10 matchups between Cowboys & Patriots – Before we look ahead to Sunday's game, let's back to the Top 10 moments of this series.
- X Factors: 10 difference-makers for Cowboys/Patriots – Counting from I to X in roman numerals, here are the 10 key players to watch.
- Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Patriots – Previewing Sunday's game with the Patriots with five hot topics for each team.
Player features & news:
- Dak, Zeke friendship will go ‘well beyond’ playing days
- Already thin at LB, Cowboys waive Devin Harper
- Martin speaks on odds of returning against Patriots
- Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Month
- Trey Lance entrenched in 'QB School' with Dallas staff
- Parsons, Cowboys have plan to bounce back vs. NE
- Despite new role, Pollard still 'same guy since Day 1'