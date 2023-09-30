#NEvsDAL

Catch-Up: Everything you need for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Sep 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

Here is all the important game-day content to prepare for Sunday's game, including stories, analysis on what to look for, and even how to watch and listen, plus much more from throughout the week.

Game-Day content:

Editorials & Analysis:

10-Spot

Player features & news:

Related Content

news

Updates: Hoffman signed; Jefferson, McKeon elevated

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Patriots staff predictions 

Can the Cowboys bounce back yet again after such a disappointing loss last week? What will Ezekiel Elliott's return look like? The staff writers answer those questions and predict the outcome for Sunday's game with the Patriots.
news

Pod-Picks: Who scores the game's first rushing TD?

We polled our panelists to predict who will score the first rushing touchdown of the game, using players from either team.
news

Spagnola: Long season running back on track

Last Sunday's loss is over and done with, writes Mickey in his Friday column, but here are the juiciest storylines as the Cowboys head into their showdown with the Patriots on Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: Can Micah Parsons keep sack streak going?

Micah Parsons has started the season with a sack in each of the team's three games, and to keep that streak going, he will have to get around one of the hotter tackles in the league.
news

Big Facts: Brandon Aubrey's Record-Breaking Start

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.
news

Cowboys-Patriots: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The mantra for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 was all about resiliency, and they displayed it regularly by not suffering a two-game losing streak a single time last season.
news

Dak, Zeke friendship will go 'well beyond' playing days

With Ezekiel Elliott making his return to Dallas on Sunday, Dak Prescott looked back on their time together as Cowboys and what Sunday will mean for their long-lasting friendship.
news

Martin speaks on odds of returning against Patriots

Zack Martin's absence was noticeable in the Week 3 loss to the Cardinals, along with Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz, but at least two of them are trending in the right direction.
news

Already thin at LB, Cowboys waive Devin Harper 

The Cowboys are down to just three LBs on the active roster after waiving Devin Harper, a sixth-round pick in 2022.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 matchups vs. Patriots

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the Patriots and Cowboys.
