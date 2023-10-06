Cowboys-49ers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, TX — If the coming matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers feels like a playoff game in October, it's because that's how it's being treated by many on both sides. Dak Prescott and his offense is looking to finally show their explosiveness in Week 5, but they'll have to do it against a 49ers' defense that is not charitable.

Brock Purdy and his stable of weapons are formidable indeed, but they've yet to face a defense this season like the one led by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence — one that is stacked with playmakers at every position even after losing Trevon Diggs.

When you mix in the historic rivalry between the two clubs and the fact the 49ers have dismissed the Cowboys from the playoffs in both of the last two seasons, it's no wonder the buildup to this battle has been cosmic.

But as Parsons said this week, when it comes to an immovable object versus an unstoppable force, something has to give.

On Sunday, we'll find out which one will, in this battle for early NFC supremacy.

