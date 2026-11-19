In his first press conference following the decision by the Cowboys and head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Parker was direct, transparent and unequivocal in his view on what transpired over the last several days in Dallas.

The change is "for sure" one he pushed against, but one Schottenheimer was insistent upon as he and the team look for "a different perspective" going forward. And while Schottenheimer made it clear he wants Parker in Dallas for the long run, that's not where the 34-year-old coordinator's mind is at the moment.

It's on beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 to avoid a 1-5 record at AT&T Stadium.

"It's not an ideal situation for me personally, but it's what's best for the team at this current point," he said. "So that's how we're moving forward. We're continuing to prepare and operate in the same way that we've been doing during the week."

And though Parker is indeed disappointed by the move, he's also well-aware of the defensive struggles that reached fever pitch in the 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

"I think overall, we haven't executed well," he said. "We haven't tackled like we should, and we know we're capable of. We've done it in many ways, but we have not done it consistently. I think that overall thing would be just a consistency of it — not starting slowly, but starting fast and the sustainability of those things."

As it stands, Parker is still responsible for coordinating and communicating the game plan throughout the week, and Pettine will work to execute it on game days.

"It's only awkward if you make it that way," he added.

There are ongoing discussions as to which will be on the sideline and which will be in the coach's booth, something the Cowboys will need to come to terms with within the next 48 hours.

The relationship with Pettine, who joined the Cowboys recently to help the growth and development of Parker, seemingly remains as it was prior to the decision.

"It's supportive on both of our ends," Parker said. "I'm supportive of him, and he's supportive of me. My role is to make sure that I support him appropriately on Sundays."

Time will tell how it all plays out, Parker and Schottenheimer clearly not being on the same page outside of both wanting the Cowboys to win games, but the former wants it known that, though disappointed in the decision, he's not sulking.

After mulling a possible departure from the Cowboys, he opted to remain and, as such, he's still got a job to do — albeit one that differs from the one he accepted in the offseason.