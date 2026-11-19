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5) This perennial Pro Bowler, who was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, has already been inducted into both the Tennessee and Texas Sports Halls of Fame and will one day be included in the Cowboys Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As great as the previous names on this list are, Jason Witten is the best of the bunch. He grew up in far eastern Tennessee, where he twice earned All-State honors playing for his grandfather, who was the head coach at his high school. Witten then headed to the University of Tennessee as a defensive end, but was switched to tight end halfway through his freshman season, a move he wasn't particularly happy about. Of course, the rest, as they say, is history. Entering the draft after an All-SEC junior campaign, Witten was selected by the Cowboys in the third round, and 16 years later he retired having tied for the most seasons played in club annals. He owns the team records for most games played (255), starts (245), career catches (1,215) and receiving yards (12,977) as well, while his 11 Pro Bowl invites are also tied for first. In addition, he's one of only four Cowboys players to earn the prestigious NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.