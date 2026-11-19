When the 2026 schedule kicked off back in September, Texas had the most players across the league on NFL rosters (192), while Tennessee ranked 15th (35). Let's hope those lopsided numbers are a sign of things to come on Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Titans.
However, that's not to say Dallas hasn't had its share of Tennesseans wear the star. In fact, some true fan favorites around here hailed from the Volunteer State. Think you can remember a few of them? Let's find out with this week's trivia.
1) Which Memphis running back posted consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards for the Cowboys in 2022-23 and now plays for the Titans?
- Malik Davis
- Rico Dowdle
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Tony Pollard
2) Although listed as a safety, this Knoxville native was truly a special teams ace. In fact, the Pro Bowl created a roster spot for a special teams player because of his play.
- Bill Bates
- Cliff Harris
- Roy Williams
- Darren Woodson
3) Also born in Knoxville, this Cowboys linebacker played in 27 postseason games over his career, the most in team record books.
- Larry Cole
- Chuck Howley
- Lee Roy Jordan
- D.D. Lewis
4) Hailing from Jackson, Tennessee, the first and still only player in NFL history to be drafted No. 1 overall out of an HBCU was selected by the Cowboys in 1974. Who is it?
- Billy Joe DuPree
- Ed Jones
- Thomas Henderson
- Harvey Martin
5) This perennial Pro Bowler, who was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, has already been inducted into both the Tennessee and Texas Sports Halls of Fame and will one day be included in the Cowboys Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Zack Martin
- Tyron Smith
- DeMarcus Ware
- Jason Witten
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.