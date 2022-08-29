Countdown: Counting On Gallup Early in 2022

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 13 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In a back-and-forth game against the Giants in 2014 that saw one of the greatest catches in NFL history by Odell Beckham Jr., it was Tony Romo and Dez Bryant getting the last laugh. Down 28-24, Romo engineered a final drive, capped off by a 13-yard TD to Dez Bryant. The offensive line made the play happen, giving Romo nearly eight seconds in the pocket before he found Bryant in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.