Cowboys' 2022 Opponents Determined; Full List

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' 2021 season is far from over, but with the regular season complete, the team's 2022 opponents have been determined.

Here's the full list of home and away games:

Home: Eagles, Giants, Washington, Bears, Lions, Bucs, Colts, Texans, Bengals

Away: Eagles, Giants, Washington, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Jaguars, Titans

The NFL will announce dates and times this spring.

Next season, the Cowboys will face their normal NFC East slate, the NFC North, the AFC South, the NFC West champion LA Rams and the NFC South champion Bucs. The new 17th game is against the AFC North champion Bengals.

The Cowboys have not traveled to Jacksonville since 2006. In 2014, the Cowboys played the Jaguars in London. They will also visit Lambeau Field once again and a return trip to Tennessee for the first time since 2014.