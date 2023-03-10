Cowboys Receive 3 Compensatory Draft Picks 

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are now up to nine total picks for the 2023 NFL Draft after the league awarded the team three compensatory picks on Thursday.

The Cowboys landed two more fifth-round picks and a sixth-round pick. The NFL has a complex formula that compensates teams for losing certain players in free agency the previous season.

The Cowboys were tied for third in the NFL with three compensatory picks this year, along with the Cardinals and Chiefs. The 49ers have the most with seven, followed by the Rams with four.

Because the Cowboys lost Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson and Connor Williams last March, the NFL assigned three compensatory picks to the Cowboys' total, which now includes three in the fifth round.

The Cowboys landed No. 169 overall and No. 176 overall in the fifth round, and then No. 212 overall – a sixth-round pick.

The Cowboys have a pick in each round now once again after getting the sixth-round pick. The team traded away their sixth in 2023 for Johnathan Hankins.

The Cowboys have one pick in all seven rounds, except for the fifth, which they now have three.

A year ago, the Cowboys had four fifth-round picks and drafted Matt Waletzo, DaRon Bland, Damone Clark and John Ridgeway. Clark and Ridgeway were compensatory picks.