#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

Cowboys agree to terms with receiver Martavis Bryant

Nov 07, 2023 at 04:45 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-sign-receiver-Martavis-Bryant-to-practice-squad-hero
AP Photo/Ric Tapia

FRISCO, Texas — After a private workout on Tuesday morning, the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant, the team announced. Bryant is expected to officially sign to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Bryant, 32, was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday after a five-year suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

He last played in the NFL in 2018 for the Oakland Raiders after a four-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His career year came in 2015 when he hauled in 50 receptions for 765 yards and six touchdowns.

"He's a guy that's a big, strong, fast receiver that we'll certainly take a look at," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that the evaluation to bring Bryant in for a workout came from assistant director of player personnel Will McClay in evaluating Bryant's 2023 season in the XFL.

After being suspended in 2018, Bryant remained out of football before signing with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2021. He would never play for the organization after being suspended for not showing up for his first training camp. He was subsequently released the following December.

Bryant was signed by the Edmonton Elks a few months later but would be released again before training camp started.

His next opportunity to touch the field came in the XFL when he signed with the Vegas Vipers after being drafted fifth overall in the XFL Skill Players Draft ahead of the 2023 season. Bryant recorded 14 receptions for 154 yards in eight games for the Vipers.

The signing of Bryant will fill the final available 16-man practice squad spot, joining Tyron Billy-Johnson and Jalen Cropper as the receivers on the practice unit.

Related Content

news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Giants & Cowboys

The Cowboys look to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Eagles with another NFC East game against the Giants, a team they defeated 40-0 in Week 1. Here are 10 storylines for the two teams.
news

Power Rankings: Do Cowboys stay in the Top 10?

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Cowboys to host Martavis Bryant for Tuesday workout

The Cowboys will host former Raiders and Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant for a workout on Tuesday after his reinstatement from a five-year long suspension on Saturday.
news

Dan Quinn points at two defensive keys to Eagles loss

The Dallas defense generated zero takeaways on Sunday against Philadelphia for only the second time this season, a point that Dan Quinn made on Monday that he said facilitated a nail-biting loss.
news

McCarthy on looming homestand: 'It's important'

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are hungry for a homestand, considering they've yet to play two games in a row at AT&T Stadium this season, but that will change soon
Advertising