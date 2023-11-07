Cowboys agree to terms with receiver Martavis Bryant

"He's a guy that's a big, strong, fast receiver that we'll certainly take a look at," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that the evaluation to bring Bryant in for a workout came from assistant director of player personnel Will McClay in evaluating Bryant's 2023 season in the XFL.

After being suspended in 2018, Bryant remained out of football before signing with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2021. He would never play for the organization after being suspended for not showing up for his first training camp. He was subsequently released the following December.

Bryant was signed by the Edmonton Elks a few months later but would be released again before training camp started.

His next opportunity to touch the field came in the XFL when he signed with the Vegas Vipers after being drafted fifth overall in the XFL Skill Players Draft ahead of the 2023 season. Bryant recorded 14 receptions for 154 yards in eight games for the Vipers.