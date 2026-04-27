Cowboys begin 2026 offseason workout program

FRISCO, Texas – On Monday, the Cowboys begun their voluntary offseason workout program at the Star in Frisco.

It's the first phase of the program, with players permitted to hold workouts on the field and in the weight room, go through rehab processes, and hold meetings. Practices are not yet permitted to be held per the latest league collective bargaining agreement.

The 2026 Cowboys draft class, which was finalized on Saturday, will not be in attendance for voluntary workouts. The Cowboys' rookie minicamp takes place later this week.

One of the key storylines surrounding voluntary workouts is George Pickens, who is expected to sign the non-exclusive franchise tag that Dallas placed on him in late February.

Until Pickens signs the tag, which he has not yet as of Monday morning, he will not be able to participate in voluntary workouts.

The offseason program will be crucial for several Cowboys who are returning from injuries that occured last season, like second-year CB Shavon Revel, fellow CB DaRon Bland, and OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku for example.

"They're all doing well…" Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said during last week's pre-draft press conference. "The big thing with a couple of those guys is slowing them down, making sure they don't take it too far… what we're hoping is when we get out there to the offseason program, get going into OTAs, that they'll be able to do some of the things from a team standpoint, whether it's walkthroughs or whatever, but we're going to be smart with all those guys because they're so important to us."