Cowboys Give Status Update On CB Kelvin Joseph

"I get all the information directly from our counsel and would hear it directly from anyone from the league," Jones said on Tuesday. "As you know, it's under investigation. I don't know any more than what I've seen written. It's certainly pending, but I have no information in any way that affects his status during this time of the year."

Joseph was allegedly in the vehicle where shots were fired on March 18 that killed 20-year-old Cameron Ray in Dallas. Video surveillance linked Joseph to the scene. While two arrests have been made, Joseph's attorney claims his client was not the shooter.

Since that incident, Joseph has been at The Star in Frisco working out with the team as part of the offseason conditioning program.

"We're in our early-season workout time and he's very active and getting involved in getting ready for the coming season," Jones said of Joseph. "Anything that would alter that is in the hands of any decision=making that would involve the authorities or the league. And I've gotten no information on that, period. Nothing that I can comment on."

McCarthy said he has spoken to Joseph but focused more on the offseason program.

'He's been here throughout the month of March," McCarthy said. "He's been a full participant here in the first couple of weeks."

When asked if Joseph's situation affects the Cowboys' draft plans, specifically at cornerback, Jones emphatically said "no" and playfully answered again when pressed.

"Because I said so."