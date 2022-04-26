Offseason | 2022

Cowboys Give Status Update On CB Kelvin Joseph

Apr 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

FRISCO, Texas – Before the Cowboys got too far in the weeds of the NFL Draft in their annual pre-draft press conference, owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy were both asked to address the current status of cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

While it's been more than two weeks since Joseph was linked to a murder case of a March 18 shooting in Dallas, it's the first time the Cowboys' front office had the chance to publicly address the situation.

However, as expected, the Cowboys didn't have any new information to provide.

"I get all the information directly from our counsel and would hear it directly from anyone from the league," Jones said on Tuesday. "As you know, it's under investigation. I don't know any more than what I've seen written. It's certainly pending, but I have no information in any way that affects his status during this time of the year."

Joseph was allegedly in the vehicle where shots were fired on March 18 that killed 20-year-old Cameron Ray in Dallas. Video surveillance linked Joseph to the scene. While two arrests have been made, Joseph's attorney claims his client was not the shooter.

Since that incident, Joseph has been at The Star in Frisco working out with the team as part of the offseason conditioning program.

"We're in our early-season workout time and he's very active and getting involved in getting ready for the coming season," Jones said of Joseph. "Anything that would alter that is in the hands of any decision=making that would involve the authorities or the league. And I've gotten no information on that, period. Nothing that I can comment on."

McCarthy said he has spoken to Joseph but focused more on the offseason program.

'He's been here throughout the month of March," McCarthy said. "He's been a full participant here in the first couple of weeks."

When asked if Joseph's situation affects the Cowboys' draft plans, specifically at cornerback, Jones emphatically said "no" and playfully answered again when pressed.

"Because I said so."

Joseph was a second-round pick out of Kentucky last season but played in just 10 games, with two starts in 2021.

