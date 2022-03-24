Cowboys Hiring Schottenheimer In Consultant Role 

The Cowboys are adding veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer in a consultant role to help assist both sides of the ball.

The former Jaguars passing game coordinator will serve as a consultant on Mike McCarthy's staff but will be able to help both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn.

Schottenheimer is the son of longtime head coach Marty Schottenheimer, who gave McCarthy his first NFL job with the Chiefs back in 1993 as a quality control coach. In 1998, McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer worked together for one season on the Chiefs' staff.

Ben McAdoo, now the Panthers' offensive coordinator, also worked as a consultant for the Cowboys last season, helping both the offensive and defensive staff prepare for opponents on a weekly basis. He was elevated to an assistant coaching role for one game against the Saints after the Cowboys placed several coaches, including head coach Mike McCarthy, in COVID-19 protocols that week.

Schottenheimer, 48, has been an NFL offensive coordinator for three teams: the Seahawks (2018-20), Rams (2012-14) and Jets (2006-11). He was the Jaguars' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season.