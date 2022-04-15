Offseason | 2022

Cowboys Issue Official Statement On Kelvin Joseph

Apr 15, 2022 at 02:13 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys-Issue-Official-Statement-On-Kelvin-Joseph-hero
AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys have issued an official statement regarding cornerback Kelvin Joseph:

The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray's family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.

Joseph is reportedly linked to the shooting death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray on March 18 in Dallas.

A second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, Joseph played in 10 games as a rookie, with two starts.

He is expected to compete for extending playing time in 2022 alongside other cornerbacks Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis and Nahshon Wright.

