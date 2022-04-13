Offseason | 2022

Cowboys Land Historic Cryptocurrency Partnership

Apr 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have become the first NFL team to tap into the cryptocurrency space, landing a historic deal that was announced at The Star on Wednesday.

Blockchain.com, one of the world's most trusted and popular platforms to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency for retail customers and institutions, announced it will become the exclusive digital asset partner of the Dallas Cowboys.

A historic deal, it's the first-ever cryptocurrency partnership with an NFL team. The announcement was made by Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones and Blockchain.com Co-Founder and CEO Peter Smith at a press conference this morning at the Cowboys headquarters at The Star in Frisco.

As the first-ever national pro sports deal for Blockchain.com, the agreement will include extensive branding, advertising, content and event opportunities. More specifically, the deal includes club space inside AT&T Stadium, rights to social/digital integrations, highly visible signage within the stadium bowl, as well as extensive TV, radio, and digital advertising. The partnership will also create ways for fans to quickly access Dallas Cowboys content and their Blockchain.com Wallet.

"Blockchain.com is one of the oldest and most trusted digital asset platforms in the world, has easy-to-use products and remains relentlessly focused on customers," said Jones. "They are bringing Wall Street to Main Street by making digital assets available to anyone, anywhere in the world – and that's a touchdown for our millions of global fans. We take pride in being the first team in the NFL to sign an official cryptocurrency partnership, and are proud to venture into this innovative business with Blockchain.com."

In addition to strong visibility, the partnership will bring together communities both virtually and online via engaging social media promotions. Fans can expect to gain access to exclusive experiences and rewards through their Blockchain.com Wallet ranging from away game VIP trips to player hosted events. The teams will curate inclusive fan experiences with an upcoming "Block Party," and an educational summit for interested fans to learn more about the digital assets space.

With an aligned mission, both brands will create philanthropic campaigns where transactions can give back to the community, especially around the holidays. Finally, content will be produced to help members of the organization, the team, and fan community to understand cryptocurrency and Web3.

"We chose to partner with the Cowboys because they represent the most trusted brand in professional sports, they compete with a champion mindset, and believe in long-term partnerships," said Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith. "Growing up in rural America where football is deeply rooted in the culture, I'm incredibly honored to join forces with the world's most valuable sports franchise and the Jones family, who have dedicated their lives to building a first-class franchise on and off the field for 33 years."

To kick off the celebration with Cowboys fans, Blockchain.com will run a special promotion via blockchain.com/first. Fans who sign up with their email on the landing page and purchase $100+ of crypto within the next week will get a $50 crypto bonus.

With more than 80 million customers in over 200 countries, Blockchain.com makes crypto easy to use with a powerful Wallet, lightning-fast Exchange, data-rich Explorer, and a bespoke Institutional Markets business. It has transacted more than $1.2 trillion on its platform to date.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest growing global crypto company helps millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Venture backed since 2014, Blockchain.com was last valued at $14 billion. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain, on Instagram @blockchainofficial, check out The Blockchain.com Podcast, and read our blog for the latest company news.

