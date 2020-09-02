Cowboys Make 7 Roster Moves Ahead Of Deadline

Sep 02, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have started the process of trimming the training camp roster from 80 to 53 players by Saturday's 3 p.m. (Central) deadline, releasing five players, including wide receiver Devin Smith, offensive lineman Adam Redmond and quarterback Clayton Thorson. Rookie tight end Charlie Taumoepeau and tackle Pace Murphy were also released.

The team also placed offensive tackles Mitch Hyatt and Wyatt Miller on the waived/injured list.

Smith and Redmond made the team last year, but only Smith got regular-season snaps, appearing in four games at receiver. It remains to be seen how many receivers the Cowboys keep on the 53, but Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown have impressed as candidates for spots after the projected top trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb.

Thorson spent last year on the practice squad and had been competing with rookie Ben DiNucci for perhaps a third quarterback spot behind starter Dak Prescott and backup Andy Dalton.

Hyatt, who spent all last year on the practice squad, suffered a torn ACL in practice last week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy did not get into specifics in his daily press conference Wednesday but said he and the front office started personnel meetings Tuesday night and will continue to discuss the roster leading up to the cut deadline.

