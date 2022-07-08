Cowboys Sign Kicker; Add LB Christian Sam 

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys made multiple roster moves Friday, officially signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and linebacker Christian Sam.

The Cowboys had an open spot for Hajrullahu and placed linebacker Devante Bond (knee) on injured reserve to make room for Sam, who most recently played for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL.

Sam, a native of Allen, Texas a few miles from The Star, was drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2018 and was on injured reserve during their Super Bowl season. He has yet to play a regular-season game, having been on various practice squads since.

Hajrullahu is set to compete with Jonathan Garibay for the kicker job in training camp. Last year he made his regular-season debut with the Cowboys as a one-game replacement for Greg Zuerlein, who was released by Dallas earlier this offseason. Hajrullahu also appeared in three games for the Panthers late last season, making 4-of-5 field goal attempts.