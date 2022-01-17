Cowboys Sign Isaac Alarcon To The Roster 

FRISCO, Texas - The two-year International Pathway Program has ended for Isaac Alarcon, but his time with the Cowboys has not.
The team re-signed the offensive tackle on Monday, the first day of the offseason following Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Normal procedure for teams is to re-sign the practice squad after the season ends. The Cowboys signed 13 players on Monday, including Alarcon.
One of the stars of HBO's Hard Knocks, Alarcon has steadily improved in his two seasons with the Cowboys. He got extensive snaps in the preseason this past year and will likely do the same this year. The different this year is Alarcon will not have a roster exemption for the roster or practice squad.