Offseason | 2022

Cowboys Sign Williams, Tolbert To 4-Year Contracts

May 17, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas – Two more draft picks have signed their deals.

The Cowboys have finalized contracts for both second-round pick Sam Williams and third-round pick Jalen Tolbert on Tuesday.

The two rookies signed their respective four-year deals at The Star in Frisco, leaving just fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson as the only unsigned draft pick.

The Cowboys were able to sign first-round pick Tyler Smith, along with the last five draft picks last weekend during the rookie minicamp.

This week, the rookies are allowed to stay and participate in the practices and offseason conditioning program.

Williams is expected to provide some pass-rush depth off the edge. He had 11 sacks last year at Ole Miss, setting the school's single-season record.

Tolbert is also likely to bolster the wide receiver corps, especially with Michael Gallup rehabbing a torn ACL that could jeopardize his start to the season.

