Cowboys Taking Extra Precautions Against COVID

FRISCO, Texas – With two players and one assistant coach currently in COVID-19 protocol, the Cowboys are staying vigilant in protecting themselves against the virus.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said the team plans to move to virtual meetings Wednesday through Friday this week heading into Sunday's home game against Washington.
"We're just trying to do everything we possibly can to lower the risk and keep our guys safe," McCarthy said.
Assistant special teams coordinator Matt Daniels tested positive for COVID on Monday, McCarthy said, and defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill did not play against the Giants because of COVID protocols.
No other players went on the Reserve/COVID list Monday, McCarthy said.
COVID cases are on the rise across the NFL, with three Week 15 games (Washington-Eagles, Raiders-Browns and Rams-Seahawks) rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The league and the NFLPA also announced new protocols that include a more targeted testing plan for players and staff.