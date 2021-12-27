Dallas Pass Rush Chasing Its Own Expectations

The scary thought is that seems totally believable. By recent standards, this felt like a somewhat quiet night. And yet, both Lawrence and Parsons notched a sack, while rotational guys like Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong and Chauncey Golston combined for two more. Even Jayron Kearse got in on it, getting his first sack of the season on a blitz.

"I think it is just the same story it was two weeks ago. They kicked our ass in all three phases of the game," Heinicke said.

If anyone is capable of improving on that, it might be this group. However high their standards might be, it'll be fun to see them case after them.

"I said we were going to peak, and I think we're peaking at the right moment, right now," Parsons said.