Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn Focused On Job At Hand

"I wasn't coming here to look what my next job would be," he said. "I wanted to come in here and have a blast and hopefully kick ass and make an impact."

Moore interviewed for at least one job last year after overseeing one of the more explosive offenses in the league. Despite a rough patch over the last few weeks, his group is currently No. 1 in the NFL in both yards per game and scoring.

Across 15 games this year, the Cowboys are averaging 410 yards of offense and 31 points every time they take the field – so again, it's understandable if Moore is a hot commodity in this hiring cycle. Moore has been asked about his future on several occasions this season, and on Monday he reiterated his stance that his current job is his priority.