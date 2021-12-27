Elliott Scores Twice, Retrieves Steele's TD Ball

Elliott set the tone early offensively for the Cowboys and managed to help the team prove that, behind the pace-setting of his rushing attack, they can still generate first downs at a rate as impressive as any team in the league. The starting running back's snaps were mostly restricted to the first half against Washington, but in that time he managed 37 yards, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown.

It was Elliott's ninth career game with a touchdown in the air and on the ground, which ties him for most in the NFL along with Christian McCaffery and Alvin Kamara since Elliott came into the league in 2016.

He wasn't the only non-wide receiver or tight end to catch a touchdown on Sunday night, however. In the second quarter, Terence Steele, who has filled in at both left and right tackle positions this season, lined up as an eligible receiver and scored a red zone touchdown.

In the process of his celebration, Steele spiked the bar so hard that it went into the crowd. Elliott chose to approach the fans after the play and retrieve the football so that the man who had been blocking for most of the season could have it as a memento of his first career touchdown.

"I want to say thank you to whoever caught that ball and gave it back to me," Elliott stated after the game. "I think that's a big tradition when you go to the NFL you gotta keep that first touchdown ball so thank you for giving the ball back."

And Steele, who has never scored a touchdown in his football career before Sunday, was more than appreciative.