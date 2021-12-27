Further Review: Breaking Down This Epic Beatdown

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
The day after each game this season Further Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
The Warm Up:
- Randy Gregory said in the week leading up to the Washington game that he deserved Pro Bowl votes, and then he went out on Sunday and showed why [Watch Gregory react to being named a Pro Bowl alternate]
- Connor Williams was benched earlier in the season, but now he's back as a starter for an offense that is humming [Watch Williams talk about his approach to earning his starting job back]
- Isaiah Stanback said last week that the Cowboys had a great shot at grabbing the number one seed [Watch Special Edition to hear about why Stanback had confidence Dallas could catch the Packers]
- On Christmas Eve Mike McCarthy went on 105.3 The Fan and said that "you can really see it all coming together for the defense" [Watch McCarthy talk about what his defense is capable of right before they put up another dominant performance]
Game Time:
- Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were both snubbed from the Pro Bowl, but when they connected in the first quarter Sunday night it was a reminder that they can change the game on any given play [Watch Dak hit CeeDee for a 23-yard pass over the middle]
- Do the Cowboys have the best WR6 in the NFL? [Watch Malik Turner beat the entire Washington defense for 61 yards]
- After a performance like that against a rival you'd probably love to see what the locker room looked like after the game. We got you covered [Watch Inside Access for footage of the locker room victory speech]
- The defense has made a transformation this year and on Sunday Donovan Wilson was out there as a contributor [Watch Wilson talk after the game about the balance of this year's Dallas Cowboys]
What now?
- DeMarcus Lawrence reminded everyone on Sunday night that he has a claim as the best player on the Cowboys' defense [Listen to Tank talk about one of the most impressive defensive touchdowns you'll ever see]
- A lot happened right for the Cowboys Sunday night. "In one of the most dominating performances in franchise history, the Cowboys steamrolled their division rivals," Kurt Daniels wrote [Read Kurt Daniels' game recap to know exactly how Dallas got to 56 points and what the defense did along the way]
- It'd be easy to start forgetting Trevon Diggs interceptions considering how often they happen, but his first quarter pick was a tone-setter. "W_ashington went right at the defense with its best player, Terry McLaurin, and the Cowboys answered with Diggs," wrote Nick Eatman_ [Read about all five of the plays that Eatman doesn't want you to forget if you're going to know what really went down Sunday night]
- Zeke scored twice Sunday night, but it was what he did after a teammate's touchdown that got the most attention [Read Jonny Auping on Zeke's eventful Sunday night]