Notes: Joseph Starts, Steele’s TD, Amari Delivers

Setting Up

The last-minute placement of Jourdan Lewis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list resulted in the first career start for rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph meaning Cowboy fans got a look at who they may hope will at some point be a long term starter opposite Trevon Diggs.

Like Diggs, Joseph was drafted in the second round, but he came to the NFL with less experience than Diggs after a few tumultuous college seasons. Poorly timed injuries prevented Joseph from competing for the starting cornerback spot that Anthony Brown ultimately secured, but the rookie has been steadily contributing on special teams for weeks.

After the game, Joseph took a moment to thank all of his coaches for rewarding his patience by putting him in a position to contribute to the defense.

With Lewis, who typically plays in the slot, unavailable, the experienced Brown slid over to the slot to fill in for him, which opened up an outside cornerback position for Joseph.

The young defensive back was drafted for his playmaking abilities and he just barely missed out on an interception in the second half, but his coverage was impressive the entire game. Washington managed less than 200 yards passing.

"I feel like I lived up to the expectations and I have room for improvement," Joseph said.

Confidence never wavered for Joseph. He knew he would get his shot on defense, and he claims that once he was out there, it was just a matter of finding some momentum that he could feed off of.

"It's all about making plays and trusting your technique," Joseph said. "I trust the coaches. I trust everything they instill in me."

-Jonny Auping (12/26)