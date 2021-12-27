Trevon Diggs On The Doorstep Of Franchise History

"He loves to compete, definitely wants those challenges," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think it says a lot about the leap that he's taken in year two. He's exciting to watch. He's a special player."

It's been a remarkable breakout season for Diggs, who had three interceptions as a rookie last year but felt he missed out on a whole lot more. His goal in 2021 was to finish those plays and get 10 interceptions. He reached that total last Sunday against the Giants.

The Pro Bowl actually wasn't a goal this year, Diggs said, but the results are undeniable.

With two games left in the regular season, he has a chance to do more than break Walls' franchise record. He's only two interceptions away from tying Lester Hayes (13 in 1980) for the most picks by any player since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

More than anything, Diggs' ball-hawking style has helped reshape the defense's identity. Once starved for turnovers in recent seasons, the Cowboys now lead the NFL with 33 takeaways thanks to two more Sunday: Diggs' interception and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence's spectacular pick-six in the first half.

The Cowboys (11-4) have officially clinched the NFC East, and it looks like Diggs and the defense are peaking just in time for January.