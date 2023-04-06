Draft Central | 2023

Presented by

Cowboys Wrapping Up Annual 30 Visits This Week

Apr 06, 2023 at 05:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Cowboys-Wrapping-Up-Annual-30-Visits-This-Week-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Now that we're officially in the month of April, the NFL Draft is getting closer and closer, with the first round taking place in three weeks on April 27, followed by two more days of rounds 2-7.

This week at The Star in Frisco, the Cowboys held their annual "30 visits" in which they brought on several players that could get drafted anywhere from a high first-round pick to someone who could be a seventh-round pick or priority free agent.

Either way, this is a chance for the Cowboys to get a better look and feel for certain players that maybe they needed more clarification on, or maybe they just haven't gotten the chance to visit with them earlier at the scouting combine or school Pro Day.

The all-day visits consist of the players not only meeting with potential position coaches, but reviewing tape and breaking down film. Along the way, the players get a chance to meet with other prospects, as well as support staff of the team, including trainers, strength coaches and the operations staff.

There is no rule of thumb on drafting players that are 30-day visits. Last year, Tyler Smith was not among the visitors to the Star and was drafted in the first round. Meanwhile, DaRon Bland was here and not picked until the fifth round. Running back Malik Davis and safety Markquese Bell came in for a 30-day visit and weren't drafted at all, but signed with the Cowboys after the draft.

This year, the Cowboys brought in a few players that are projected all over the draft. The headliners were some of the potential first-round picks in Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and a pair of TCU products – wide receiver Quinton Johnston and guard Steve Avila.

Not all 30 players on the list visited this week, with a few more rounding out the visits next week.

Related Content

news

Science Lab: No Guarantee When Drafting RBs

Should the Cowboys use their first-round pick on a running back? As recent history shows, doing so in today's pass-happy NFL carries a substantial risk.

news

Announced: 2023 Cowboys Draft Events Calendar

The Cowboys will host a series of special events for fans to enjoy during the 2023 NFL Draft, each to be held at 'The Star in Frisco' just outside of the team's world headquarters.

news

2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Guide Now Available

Featuring players with ties to the Lone Star State on the cover, the OFFICIAL 2023 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide is now available.

news

Cowboys Receive 3 Compensatory Draft Picks

The Cowboys now have nine overall draft picks for 2023, including three in the fifth round.

news

Combine: 10 Things We Learned From Jerry in Indy

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had to plenty to say from Indy, highlighted by his thoughts on Dak, the Super Bowl drought and the chances of adding a big-name free agent.

news

Cowboys Committed to Dak for 'Years' to Come

Dak Prescott continues to be reminded of his value as Jerry Jones becomes the latest to double down on the Cowboys' strategy to make sure the two-time Pro Bowler stays put in Dallas.

news

Unclear at TE? Jones Says "Other Players Involved"

Jerry Jones says he's unsure how the tight end spot will unfold in 2023, but sounds optimistic about the young players at the position.

news

Jones: 'Big Plans' for Pollard, Zeke Still In Play

Tony Pollard is expected to receive the Cowboys franchise tag if no deal is done by the league deadline, a reality confirmed by Jerry Jones, as Dallas also works to keep Zeke onboard.

news

NFL Draft: Cowboys Want Specific Type of O-lineman

The offensive line in Dallas is no longer designed to prosper with each of the five positions having permanent stations because, as seen in 2022, versatility is required going forward.

news

McCarthy: Cowboys OK Trading Production for Wins

Mike McCarthy is beyond excited to call plays for the Cowboys offense, but there are layers as to why he's all smiles when discussing it — feeling the team is nearing a breakthrough.

news

McClay: Cowboys Draft Success Is Absent Any 'Ego'

As the 2023 NFL Combine gets underway, the Cowboys front office and scouting department approaches it with a proven game plan that's more than a decade in the making.

Advertising