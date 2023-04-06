Cowboys Wrapping Up Annual 30 Visits This Week

FRISCO, Texas – Now that we're officially in the month of April, the NFL Draft is getting closer and closer, with the first round taking place in three weeks on April 27, followed by two more days of rounds 2-7.

This week at The Star in Frisco, the Cowboys held their annual "30 visits" in which they brought on several players that could get drafted anywhere from a high first-round pick to someone who could be a seventh-round pick or priority free agent.

Either way, this is a chance for the Cowboys to get a better look and feel for certain players that maybe they needed more clarification on, or maybe they just haven't gotten the chance to visit with them earlier at the scouting combine or school Pro Day.

The all-day visits consist of the players not only meeting with potential position coaches, but reviewing tape and breaking down film. Along the way, the players get a chance to meet with other prospects, as well as support staff of the team, including trainers, strength coaches and the operations staff.

There is no rule of thumb on drafting players that are 30-day visits. Last year, Tyler Smith was not among the visitors to the Star and was drafted in the first round. Meanwhile, DaRon Bland was here and not picked until the fifth round. Running back Malik Davis and safety Markquese Bell came in for a 30-day visit and weren't drafted at all, but signed with the Cowboys after the draft.

This year, the Cowboys brought in a few players that are projected all over the draft. The headliners were some of the potential first-round picks in Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and a pair of TCU products – wide receiver Quinton Johnston and guard Steve Avila.