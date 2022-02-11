D-Ware Not Included In 2022 Hall of Fame Class 

He's got the stats. He's got the accolades and he even has a Super Bowl ring.

But that apparently was not enough for DeMarcus Ware to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Ware was not selected in the 2022 Class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The news was announced Thursday at the NFL Honors awards show.

This year's class does includes LeRoy Butler, Cliff Branch, Tony Boselli, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Art McNally, Sam Mills and Dick Vermeil. The official induction ceremony will take place in Canton, Ohio in August.

But it won't include Ware, the Cowboys' all-time leader in sacks.

Ware played 12 seasons, including the first nine with the Cowboys from 2005-13. During that time, he registered a franchise-record 117 career sacks.

After Ware left the Cowboys, he joined the Broncos for the final three seasons of his career. In Denver, Ware made two more Pro Bowls, but more importantly, helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 against the Panthers.

When Ware retired following the 2016 season, he ended up signing a contract with the Cowboys to officially retire with the franchise that drafted him.

After all, most of Ware's legendary career occurred in Dallas.

From 2006-12, he made seven straight Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro four times.

He's currently ranked ninth on the NFL's official sack leaders with 138.5. Of the eight players listed ahead of Ware, six of which are in the Hall of Fame and it's expected that both Julius Peppers and Terrell Suggs will eventually make it to Canton as well.