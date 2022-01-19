Dak Apologizes To Refs For Postgame Comments

He added: "That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry."

Prescott was at the center of a surreal play at the conclusion of a play. Facing a 2nd-and-1 near midfield with 14 seconds to play and no timeouts, the Cowboys ran a quarterback draw, which required the offense to regroup quickly. As Prescott was trying to situate himself to spike the ball and stop the clock, he was hit from behind by the game's umpire as he went to reset the ball for play.

"I also think, if I don't get hit from behind, it's clean and we're clocking the ball with – at minimum, a second. If not two or three on the clock," Prescott said on Sunday afternoon.

That incident, combined with the Cowboys accruing 14 penalty flags for 89 yards on the day, prompted some frustrated fans to throw garbage in the direction of officials as they jogged off the field.

When notified that had happened, Prescott said of the fans: "Credit to them, then."

The comments immediately drew scrutiny, standing out as a rare public misstep by the Cowboys' quarterback.