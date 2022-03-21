Dak Doing Great After Cleanup Shoulder Surgery

A few weeks after having surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Monday that his shoulder feels fine with no issues.

Speaking at a local event for his Faith Fight Finish Foundation, Prescott said that the clean-up procedure isn't expected to impact his offseason program work at all.

That was the expectation all along when Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced at the NFL Combine three weeks ago that Prescott had the cleanup done.

"It's not a concern. We have no concern," McCarthy said then. "He's doing well."

That means Prescott is on track to have a full offseason program for the first time since 2019, before McCarthy became head coach.

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a league-wide cancellation of offseason workouts, and last year, Prescott spent the bulk of the offseason rehabbing from ankle surgery that sidelined him for the final 11 games of 2020. He was a full participant to start training camp last summer but did not play in preseason as a precaution because of a strained right shoulder.