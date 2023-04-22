Dak Helping Scout WRs; Talks TEs, Outlook & More

DALLAS – The NFL Draft is less than a week away. And while this is the time of year to focus on the newest players about to join the Cowboys, the focus never seems to shift away from the quarterback - especially if the quarterback is actually a part of the drafting process.

Dak Prescott said on Friday night for the second straight year, he will help scout some of the wide receiver and might even make some phone calls to a few prospects the Cowboys are looking at this year.