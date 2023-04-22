Dak Helping Scout WRs; Talks TEs, Outlook & More

DALLAS – The NFL Draft is less than a week away. And while this is the time of year to focus on the newest players about to join the Cowboys, the focus never seems to shift away from the quarterback - especially if the quarterback is actually a part of the drafting process.
Dak Prescott said on Friday night for the second straight year, he will help scout some of the wide receiver and might even make some phone calls to a few prospects the Cowboys are looking at this year.
Of course, Dak didn't include any names that he might be looking at. But a year ago, he called some players before the draft, including Jalen Tolbert, who was drafted in the third round.
"I'm going to do a little bit like last year," Prescott said. "A couple of receivers, I have their tape – watch them. May give them a call. And maybe we take them, maybe we don't. But it does feel good even to have an input and to know it is listened to."
Prescott discussed that role, amongst over things Friday night just before serving as one of the honorary chairs for the Children's Cancer Fund "Light It Up" Gala in Dallas, along with Troy Aikman.
Prescott only chatted with the media for a few minutes, but touched on a few items, ranging from the upcoming draft, to adapting to offseason changes addressing the wide receiver and tight end position and of course, not having Zeke in the building.
- In his career so far, Dak has played with both Jason Witten and Dalton Schultz at tight end. Schultz is now in Houston, leaving a potential void at the position, which could be addressed in the draft. When asked what he likes about the tight ends in general, Dak said it comes down to smarts. "I just think about intelligence. Running back is a (QB's) best friend, but a tight end knows just as much as a quarterback, when it comes to the blocking, pass protection, his hots, his sights and just the zones in the middle. You think of Witten, he's the greatest to do it. And I think something that helped Dalton, he had that year under Witten and understanding the feel and understanding how to talk to a quarterback and get in the quarterback's head and make sure you're thinking the same thing. It comes down to intelligence and communication. Some of that has to be worked on. But yeah, smart guy.
- Dak, who has built a mini football field in his backyard, has regularly had throwing sessions at his house with his receivers. Players such as Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson have benefitted in the past from their time with Dak. This year, the QB said he's been throwing to players such as Jalen Tolbert, Dennis Houston, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin.
- Not a young player of course, but veteran Brandin Cooks is new to Dak, who has been impressed with the wide receiver and expects him to help in many ways. "He's a real pro. I think the best think he's going to bring is for the young guys. Even in the first week, it's not talking about routes, but literally standing in front of guys, coaching on routes." Dak said it's easy to tell that he's worked with veteran quarterbacks such as Tom Brady and Drew Brees, "just with the questions that he has."
- For the first time in his career, Dak began an offseason without Ezekiel Elliott in the building. While the unsigned running back still works out with Dak and occasionally comes to the house for throwing sessions to stay in shape, it was different not to have him at the start of the offseason program. "It was tough going in Day 1. Not just because of Zeke, but a bunch of coaching changes. I can't say it was tough, it was interesting. How's this going to feel? What's this going to be like? When I left, it was amazing, honestly. It was change, but it was a sense of positive change and excitement for me. I'm an optimistic guy and always have been – you guys know that. I guess going into there, I couldn't tell if the glass was half-full or half-empty. And then I leave, it was definitely have full. I'm excited about the direction we're going."