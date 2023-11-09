#NYGvsDAL

Dak, Micah not underestimating struggling Giants

Nov 09, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, TX — If it's one thing the Dallas Cowboys understand, it's resilience. They've continually demonstrated an ability to avoid a two-game losing streak in the Mike McCarthy era, and they must again do so on the heels of dropping a close one against the Philadelphia Eagles — the 2023 rematch with the New York Giants awaiting them in Week 10.

To say the Giants are downtrodden at the moment would be a gross understatement, and it was the Cowboys who got Big Blue's season off to a historically terrible start with a 40-0 demolition at MetLife Stadium in Week 1.

But, even with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Darren Waller on injured reserve, and with the Cowboys being 16.5-point favorites, no one in Dallas is overlooking the incoming NFC East rival.

"We're definitely mature enough to understand the NFL," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "We understand that those guys prepare and gameplan and, to be honest, it's tough to beat a team twice."

This time around, it'll be undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito under center, and his mobility and escapability helped him make a name for himself at Syracuse and Illinois.

It's an X factor for the Giants, seeing as there is little NFL film on DeVito, so it's incumbent upon them to approach the challenge with the same intensity they would've if it were Jones or Taylor under center this coming Sunday.

"Never overlook an opponent," said Micah Parsons on Thursday. " We see where that got us this year. We're staying grounded coming off of a rough loss. This game [now] has a lot more importance to it, and it's a divisional game."

Prescott echoes the sentiment, knowing how important it will be for the Cowboys to take full advantage of their first true run of home games this season — four of their next five — working to protect a win streak at home that currently stands at 11 games.

"You have to understand that they have the same tape [from the first outing] to try and make corrections," said Prescott. "That was Game No. 1 [in September]. They've changed some things since then. They want to play in different ways. … For us, it's about us continuing to grow and for us to get better.

"The only way that happens is for us to go out there and take care of business in the manner that we expect to."

