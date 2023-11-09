Dak, Micah not underestimating struggling Giants

"We're definitely mature enough to understand the NFL," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "We understand that those guys prepare and gameplan and, to be honest, it's tough to beat a team twice."

This time around, it'll be undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito under center, and his mobility and escapability helped him make a name for himself at Syracuse and Illinois.

It's an X factor for the Giants, seeing as there is little NFL film on DeVito, so it's incumbent upon them to approach the challenge with the same intensity they would've if it were Jones or Taylor under center this coming Sunday.

"Never overlook an opponent," said Micah Parsons on Thursday. " We see where that got us this year. We're staying grounded coming off of a rough loss. This game [now] has a lot more importance to it, and it's a divisional game."

Prescott echoes the sentiment, knowing how important it will be for the Cowboys to take full advantage of their first true run of home games this season — four of their next five — working to protect a win streak at home that currently stands at 11 games.

"You have to understand that they have the same tape [from the first outing] to try and make corrections," said Prescott. "That was Game No. 1 [in September]. They've changed some things since then. They want to play in different ways. … For us, it's about us continuing to grow and for us to get better.