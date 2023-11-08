McCarthy on Giants: 'We need to handle business'

FRISCO, TX — A couple of things are true in the NFL. The first is that there is no such thing as a trap game, because any team can hand any other team a loss on any given Sunday. The other truth is that the Dallas Cowboys can't afford to overlook the downtrodden New York Giants heading into Week 10.
They're currently 5-3 on the season and 2.5 games back of the Philadelphia Eagles by virtue of a 28-23 loss in Week 9, and it's time to string together wins to make the rematch in Week 14 truly meaningful in the race for the NFC East crown.
That begins with trying to do to the Giants this Sunday what they did to them on Sept. 10, in a 40-0 shellacking at MetLife Stadium.
"I think the biggest thing in this type of game is really keeping your eye on the ball," said head coach Mike McCarthy of not allowing the Cowboys to play down to the spiraling Giants. "We need to get win No. 6."
One of the most complete games played by the Cowboys in a long time led to a blowout win in their previous home game, against the Los Angeles Rams, but some issues with a detail or several cost them a game of inches in Philadelphia.
And it also cost them an early share of the NFC East lead.
"We need to improve from last week," McCarthy explained. "Our emphasis is on the details and the little things. The fact we're playing at home is very important for us, and we just need to take care of business."