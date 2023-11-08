McCarthy on Giants: 'We need to handle business'

"I think the biggest thing in this type of game is really keeping your eye on the ball," said head coach Mike McCarthy of not allowing the Cowboys to play down to the spiraling Giants. "We need to get win No. 6."

One of the most complete games played by the Cowboys in a long time led to a blowout win in their previous home game, against the Los Angeles Rams, but some issues with a detail or several cost them a game of inches in Philadelphia.

And it also cost them an early share of the NFC East lead.