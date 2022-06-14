Dalton Schultz Returns For Mandatory Minicamp

FRISCO, Texas – After choosing not to participate in last week's final set of voluntary OTAs, tight end Dalton Schultz is back for this week's mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

"It's great to have him back and he'll get some work today," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Schultz is currently on the one-year, $10.9 million franchise tag. McCarthy said last week that he understood Schultz's absence was simply a "business" decision as the fifth-year veteran seeks a multi-year contract with the Cowboys.

Other than last week, Schultz has been a regular participant throughout the offseason program. He set career highs in catches (78), receiving yards (808) and touchdowns (8) last year.