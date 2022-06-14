Offseason | 2022

Dalton Schultz Returns For Mandatory Minicamp

Jun 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – After choosing not to participate in last week's final set of voluntary OTAs, tight end Dalton Schultz is back for this week's mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

"It's great to have him back and he'll get some work today," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Schultz is currently on the one-year, $10.9 million franchise tag. McCarthy said last week that he understood Schultz's absence was simply a "business" decision as the fifth-year veteran seeks a multi-year contract with the Cowboys.

Other than last week, Schultz has been a regular participant throughout the offseason program. He set career highs in catches (78), receiving yards (808) and touchdowns (8) last year.

Both sides have until July 15 to negotiate a new deal or Schultz must play the season on the tag.

