With only seven games remaining in the season, the injury means Bland could miss the bulk of what remains on the schedule, though his official timeline is still to-be-determined outside of Schottenheimer confirming he will "miss some time" going forward.

Bland has battled several injuries that have kept him from returning to the All-Pro form that led to him being dubbed Pick-Six King in the NFL.

A stress fracture in his foot that occurred just ahead of the start of the 2024 season cost him 11 games that year, and another foot injury, in 2025, cost him two early season contests. Later that same season, another foot issue in December led to the Cowboys placing on season-ending injured reserve.