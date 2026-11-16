FRISCO, Texas — DaRon Bland will be sidelined when the Dallas Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans, and for multiple games thereafter. The veteran cornerback suffered an ankle injury in practice last week that made him a gametime decision against the San Francisco 49ers, cleared to play just ahead of kickoff.
Unfortunately, after attempting to defend a play on Sunday afternoon late in the first quarter, he was helped off the field and into the locker room. Bland did not return to the contest and, on Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave clarity on his status.
"[It was a] different ankle," Schotttenheimer specified. "He worked out pregame and looked great. They threw the screen [pass] down there for the touchdown, and the O-lineman came out and [Bland] just got [his ankle] caught between him and the ground."
With only seven games remaining in the season, the injury means Bland could miss the bulk of what remains on the schedule, though his official timeline is still to-be-determined outside of Schottenheimer confirming he will "miss some time" going forward.
Bland has battled several injuries that have kept him from returning to the All-Pro form that led to him being dubbed Pick-Six King in the NFL.
A stress fracture in his foot that occurred just ahead of the start of the 2024 season cost him 11 games that year, and another foot injury, in 2025, cost him two early season contests. Later that same season, another foot issue in December led to the Cowboys placing on season-ending injured reserve.
He will now, once again, work to get back to the field for the ailing Cowboys defense.