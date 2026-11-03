Past/Present: Oklahoma names Jason Witten offensive coordinator for remainder of 2026 season

FRISCO, Texas -- Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was named the offensive coordinator and play caller for the remainder of the 2026 season by the University of Oklahoma. Witten was hired as the Sooners' tight ends coach at the start of the year for his first collegiate coaching job, and now takes over the offense after Oklahoma's decision to dismiss offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
"Coach Witten will serve as offensive coordinator and play-caller for the remainder of the season," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said in a statement on Monday. "Beginning today, he will lead our offensive staff in preparing a clear and focused plan that gives our players the best opportunity to execute with confidence."
Witten takes over a Sooners team that sits at 4-4 with a 2-3 record in SEC play and an offense that ranks 111th among 138 FBS teams in total offense. Oklahoma has four games remaining this season against Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri.