He suffered a high ankle sprain in 2025 as well, but returned after three games — so that remains a possibility for him in 2026.

In his absence, a familiar face will step up and into the starting rotation, namely, T.J. Bass. It will mark the second stretch this season in which Bass has been asked to step in for an injured started, the first being All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith, who began the season on injured reserve after requiring surgery to repair a damaged ligament in his thumb.

"T.J. is a really good football player that stepped in, did a nice job, and he's been Mr. Versatility for us," said Schottenheimer of Bass. "I don't have any questions when he has to go in that we're gonna get everything he's got, and I thought he did a nice job after getting thrown into duty."

It's a situation Bass knows quite well, given the rash of injuries suffered by starting Cowboys' offensive linemen in recent seasons, and it's a key reason, along with his ability to play all three interior roles on the O-line, that the Cowboys applied a second-round tender to Bass with as a restricted free agent this offseason.