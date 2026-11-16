FRISCO, Texas — As Week 11 approaches and the Dallas Cowboys sit three weeks from their 2026 bye week, the injuries have truly begun to take a toll on the roster. Adding to the list of those on the mend, effective this past Sunday, due to injury suffered in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, is former first-round pick Tyler Booker.
Booker joins DaRon Bland in that regard, both suffering an ankle injury that knocked them out of the eventual 46-40 loss at AT&T Stadium. And, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, also not unlike Bland, Booker is set to "miss time going forward".
There isn't an official timetable on the return of the Cowboys' starting right guard, or if he is a candidate for injured reserve, but Dallas has a logjam for the final IR-DTR (designated to return) spot so there is a possibility the team carries Booker on the active roster in hopes he'll return sooner than four games.
He suffered a high ankle sprain in 2025 as well, but returned after three games — so that remains a possibility for him in 2026.
In his absence, a familiar face will step up and into the starting rotation, namely, T.J. Bass. It will mark the second stretch this season in which Bass has been asked to step in for an injured started, the first being All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith, who began the season on injured reserve after requiring surgery to repair a damaged ligament in his thumb.
"T.J. is a really good football player that stepped in, did a nice job, and he's been Mr. Versatility for us," said Schottenheimer of Bass. "I don't have any questions when he has to go in that we're gonna get everything he's got, and I thought he did a nice job after getting thrown into duty."
It's a situation Bass knows quite well, given the rash of injuries suffered by starting Cowboys' offensive linemen in recent seasons, and it's a key reason, along with his ability to play all three interior roles on the O-line, that the Cowboys applied a second-round tender to Bass with as a restricted free agent this offseason.
His skill set will again be leaned on until Booker is cleared to return to action.