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News - Regular Season | 2026

Cowboys Injury Roundup: Overshown, Durant trending toward return vs. Eagles

Oct 20, 2026 at 10:40 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_20_ Injury Roundup

FRISCO, Texas — The midseason point is nearly here for the Dallas Cowboys, and they're doing all they can to manage the rash of injuries they've suffered since the 2026 opener against the New York Giants.

While they work to figure out fixes for what ails them, currently owners of a 2-4 record heading into the Monday Night Football battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, they can at least take a bit of solace in the fact that key players are healing up and nearing a return to action.

Here's a quick look at the status of those who have missed time, or will miss time, and when they're eligible or able to suit back up in 2026:

Injured Reserve-Designated to Return

P.J. Locke, S - Locke was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 26 with a plantar fascia issue in his foot. He has been out of his walking boot for several weeks now, but remains with the rehab group during practices. He is officially eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened this week against the Eagles.

Marist Liufau, LB - Placed on injured reserve just ahead of the season with a fractured forearm, Liufau has satisfied his four-game ban and is eligible to see his practice window activated at any time — originally eligible in Week 5. It sounds as if he'll need more time before he gets back to tackling defenders and punching at the ball, though.

Devin Moore, CB - Like Liufau, Moore was moved to IR during final roster cutdowns, but with a groin injury. The rookie fourth-round pick is expected to return this season, and his 21-day practice window could have been opened as early as Week 5, but the Cowboys are taking added precaution with the young cornerback; though he is eligible to return whenever they give him the green light to do so.

Jalen Thompson, S - Unlike his fellow safety, Locke, Thompson must wait at least one more game before he rejoins Christian Parker's defensive unit. He went down with a hamstring injury in the Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio that led to his IR stint, making him eligible to return to practice immediately following the Eagles' matchup, if the Cowboys believe he's healthy enough to take on his former team, the Arizona Cardinals.

Jonathan Bullard, DL - Thompson wasn't the only player lost for several games in Week 3. Bullard, who missed most of training camp due to injury, joined him with a calf injury that requires multiple weeks of recovery and rehab, but that also means the veteran defensive tackle could have his 21-day practice window activated as early as next week in preparation for the Cardinals. That is, of course, assuming the Cowboys feel he's ready to get back out there without risking a setback of any kind.

Non-IR

KaVontae Turpin, WR - One of the league's best returners won't be doing it for a while. Turpin took a hard hit to the ribs on the first return of the game against the Packers and exited the contest with an injury to his rib cartilage, and did not return. The All-Pro is expected to miss some time going forward, though the length is not yet known and, at this moment, he has not been moved to injured reserve — a promising sign.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB - In the season opener against the Giants was one Overshown would like to forget, largely because he was forced out of the game with a hamstring injury that was initially believed to be a 1-2 week issue. It turned out to be a bit more concerning, and he's since missed a total of five games in all. The great news is that the team expects the talented young linebacker to return for Monday Night Football against the Eagles.

Dee Winters, LB - The great news regarding Overshown is counterbalanced by bad news for Dee Winters, the latter suffering an Achilles strain against the Packers that will cost him time going forward. The interception Winters grabbed marked the first of the season for Dallas' defense, and just as he was finding his legs in Parker's scheme, he'll be sidelined and it'll be Overshown taking his place at WILL (weakside). It is unknown, at this time, if Winters will be moved to IR.

Cobie Durant, CB - It's been several games since the Cowboys have been able to enjoy watching Durant play football for them. The veteran cornerback was lost to the Cowboys during their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders due to a hamstring injury after he was stepped on in the end zone. He's eluded injured reserve, but missed the last four games. This week, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it known Durant is trending toward a potential return against the Eagles in primetime.

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