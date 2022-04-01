Dates For Cowboys' Offseason Program Announced

FRISCO, Texas – The calendar has flipped to April, and the buildup to the 2022 season is starting to take shape.

The NFL announced the dates for each club's offseason program on Friday. As usual, teams with first-year head coaches are allowed to start two weeks before everyone else. That means a handful of clubs will begin their voluntary offseason work as soon as Monday.

As for the Cowboys, here's a look at what their spring schedule will look like:

First Day: April 18

April 18 OTAs: May 24-25, June 1-2, June 9-10

May 24-25, June 1-2, June 9-10 Mandatory minicamp: June 14-16

If you need a reminder, here's a refresher on what the three phases of the NFL offseason program entail:

Phase I (April 18-29): Consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase II (May 2-20): Consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.