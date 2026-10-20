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DeMarvion Overshown to return vs. Eagles on MNF

Oct 20, 2026 at 01:06 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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FRISCO, Texas — DeMarvion Overshown entered the 2026 season with the goal of staying healthy to help Christian Parker right the defensive ship for the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, that mission was stalled by a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener against the New York Giants.

Overshown has since spent the last five games rehabbing the injury and clawing for an opportunity to return to the field. On Monday, following the loss of Dee Winters to an Achilles strain in Week 6, the Cowboys expressed an expectation that Overshown could potentially return for Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

One day later, the young linebacker told DallasCowboys.com he was officially cleared medically and will take the field during Monday Night Football.

Expect Overshown to operate on a pitch count as he ramps back up, but he is beyond excited to return with plenty of football left on the Cowboys' 2026 schedule, and in a wide-open NFC East.

"We play on Monday, so now I've got to wait an extra day, but I'm excited," he said. "I've definitely taken this rehab, this recovery, very serious. I've been trying to get back on the field since the week after I got out. Getting this opportunity to go this week, I'm thankful that I'm still able to get to do what I love."

The former third-round pick out of Texas brings a level of coverage to the linebacker corps that has mostly been missed through the last four games. Jaishawn Barham, the current rookie third-rounder, has made several impact plays at middle linebacker, and with green dot responsibilities.

When Overshown returns, in Philadelphia, it won't be in that role. Instead, he'll return to weakside linebacker, where he thrived during a terrific 2024 season that was derailed by Mazi Smith being rolled into his knee. It caused a second devastating knee injury that required surgery to repair, and Overshown returned ready for training camp before going down with the aforementioned Week 1 injury.

If he can stay healthy, and play the way he did in 2024, Parker and the Cowboys' defense will have a welcome weapon placed back in their toolbox, and one that's itching to prove he's fare more than what his injury history would have you believe.

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