DeMarvion Overshown to return vs. Eagles on MNF

Expect Overshown to operate on a pitch count as he ramps back up, but he is beyond excited to return with plenty of football left on the Cowboys' 2026 schedule, and in a wide-open NFC East.

"We play on Monday, so now I've got to wait an extra day, but I'm excited," he said. "I've definitely taken this rehab, this recovery, very serious. I've been trying to get back on the field since the week after I got out. Getting this opportunity to go this week, I'm thankful that I'm still able to get to do what I love."

The former third-round pick out of Texas brings a level of coverage to the linebacker corps that has mostly been missed through the last four games. Jaishawn Barham, the current rookie third-rounder, has made several impact plays at middle linebacker, and with green dot responsibilities.

When Overshown returns, in Philadelphia, it won't be in that role. Instead, he'll return to weakside linebacker, where he thrived during a terrific 2024 season that was derailed by Mazi Smith being rolled into his knee. It caused a second devastating knee injury that required surgery to repair, and Overshown returned ready for training camp before going down with the aforementioned Week 1 injury.