Diggs Strikes Again In Wild Fourth-Quarter Sequence

Still, both the offense and defense overcame the adversity of the wild sequence, and Diggs says the team is equipped to make up for each other's mistakes.

"We all have each other's back," Diggs explained. "Defense gives up a touchdown and offense comes back. Offense gets stopped and defense scores a touchdown. It works. It's a good team, and I'm excited."

Diggs joined Rod Woodson as the only player to record seven interceptions in the first six games of a season, and Diggs is officially the only player in the Super Bowl era to accomplish that with multiple pick-sixes. Diggs laughed at the notion that each week seems to be a new NFL milestone for him.