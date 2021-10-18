Diggs Strikes Again In Wild Fourth-Quarter Sequence

It looked like Trevon Diggs' interception streak was going to come to an end in a heartbreaking loss against the Patriots. But then, what has come to feel inevitable this season finally happened in the fourth quarter: Diggs jumped a route by Kendrick Bourne, grabbed the tipped ball and took the interception all the way to the end zone for a touchdown.
"They were running it all game, and I saw on film that they like to run that," Diggs said after the game. "I just read it, made a play on the ball, he tipped it and it fell right in my hands."
It was Diggs' second pick-six and his seventh interception overall of the season. And it seemed at the time like a play destined to be a game-winner.
"There was nothing stopping me," Diggs said of his plan to reach the end zone. "As soon as I got it, I was like, 'I gotta go score.'"
For all the insanity and momentum that it seemed Diggs secured with his big play, Mac Jones and the Patriots went right back to Bourne, with Diggs covering him, on the very next play. This time it was Bourne who won the matchup with a 75-yard touchdown. Diggs didn't make a play on the ball, and it appeared that he thought safety Damontae Kazee was going to make the play.
"It was my fault," Diggs said. "I should have been on top of it, so I take full accountability for that."
Still, both the offense and defense overcame the adversity of the wild sequence, and Diggs says the team is equipped to make up for each other's mistakes.
"We all have each other's back," Diggs explained. "Defense gives up a touchdown and offense comes back. Offense gets stopped and defense scores a touchdown. It works. It's a good team, and I'm excited."
Diggs joined Rod Woodson as the only player to record seven interceptions in the first six games of a season, and Diggs is officially the only player in the Super Bowl era to accomplish that with multiple pick-sixes. Diggs laughed at the notion that each week seems to be a new NFL milestone for him.
"I'm just taking it all in and trying to make the next play. I'm just trying to be better than I was last week."