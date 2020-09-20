En Acción: Falcons vs Cowboys | Semana 2

Sep 20, 2020 at 04:14 PM
Week 2: Cowboys va Falcons | 2020

Views of the Week 2 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.

A general, overall, view of AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
A general, overall, view of AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Wayne Frizzell tosses a football in a nearly empty parking lot outside AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The painted "X" informs attendees not to use the spot for parking. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
John Wayne Frizzell tosses a football in a nearly empty parking lot outside AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The painted "X" informs attendees not to use the spot for parking. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A nearly empty parking lot greets attendees to AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
A nearly empty parking lot greets attendees to AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys fans Jeff Wahnon, left, and Kelly Garon, center, of Lowell, Mass., talk with Gilbert Montez, right, of Los Angeles, as they tailgate outside of AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game agains the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys fans Jeff Wahnon, left, and Kelly Garon, center, of Lowell, Mass., talk with Gilbert Montez, right, of Los Angeles, as they tailgate outside of AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game agains the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Members of the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons warm up in front of nearly empty seats before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Members of the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons warm up in front of nearly empty seats before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fans watch the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons warm up before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Fans watch the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons warm up before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mark Hood of Lenoir, N.C., uses his smart device as he watches the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys warm up before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Mark Hood of Lenoir, N.C., uses his smart device as he watches the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys warm up before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reggie Robinson II (41) stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reggie Robinson II (41) stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fans wait for the start of the game at AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Fans wait for the start of the game at AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A general, overall, view of AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
A general, overall, view of AT&T Stadium before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Brandon Knight runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Brandon Knight runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe (95) kneels during the National Anthem while linebacker Justin March (59) and safety Donovan Wilson (37) show support for him by placing their hands on his shoulders before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe (95) kneels during the National Anthem while linebacker Justin March (59) and safety Donovan Wilson (37) show support for him by placing their hands on his shoulders before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) and Ezekiel Elliott, right, greet each other on the field during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) and Ezekiel Elliott, right, greet each other on the field during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) greet each other on the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) greet each other on the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) is unable to catch a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) is unable to catch a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys' Justin March (59) and Donovan Wilson (37) place their hands on Dontari Poe (95) who knelt during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Justin March (59) and Donovan Wilson (37) place their hands on Dontari Poe (95) who knelt during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, left, talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, left, talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A Dallas Cowboys fan holds up a cutout in the likeness of running back Ezekiel Elliott as he watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
A Dallas Cowboys fan holds up a cutout in the likeness of running back Ezekiel Elliott as he watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys fans watch the team and the Atlanta Falcons warm up before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys fans watch the team and the Atlanta Falcons warm up before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball behind offensive guard Zack Martin (70) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball behind offensive guard Zack Martin (70) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Socially distanced fans look on fro the lower bowl at AT&T Stadium as the Dallas Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Socially distanced fans look on fro the lower bowl at AT&T Stadium as the Dallas Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) is brought down by Dallas Cowboys' L.P. LaDouceur, left and linebacker Joe Thomas (48) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) is brought down by Dallas Cowboys' L.P. LaDouceur, left and linebacker Joe Thomas (48) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball as offensive guard Connor Williams (52) helps against pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball as offensive guard Connor Williams (52) helps against pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill (23) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) attempts to make a stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill (23) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) attempts to make a stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys' Joe Looney (73), Ezekiel Elliott, center, and Dak Prescott (4) celebrate a touchdown run by Elliott in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Joe Looney (73), Ezekiel Elliott, center, and Dak Prescott (4) celebrate a touchdown run by Elliott in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe, kneels during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe, kneels during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan scrambles out of the pocket as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) attempts the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan scrambles out of the pocket as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) attempts the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) throws a pass as the Cowboys fake a punt in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) throws a pass as the Cowboys fake a punt in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) kneels in the end zone before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) kneels in the end zone before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with referee Jeff Triplette (42) and referee Walt Coleman (65) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with referee Jeff Triplette (42) and referee Walt Coleman (65) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates running the ball for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal (22) checks on injured teammate Damontae Kazee, bottom, in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates running the ball for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal (22) checks on injured teammate Damontae Kazee, bottom, in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fans watch as the Atlanta Falcons play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Fans watch as the Atlanta Falcons play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes the hand off from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and runs the ball for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes the hand off from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and runs the ball for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising