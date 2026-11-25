"Just homing in on it, being relentless up front, guys accepting the challenge, guys wanting to achieve goals, guys want to do everything we can, especially in the defensive line, to get this defense going in the right direction," Williams said. "And it's going to start with us front, because around the league, all the best defenses have a great defensive line and put pressure on the quarterback. It all starts with us."

A good portion of that success has come from Williams, who is the Cowboys' leader in sacks so far this season with eight, and he's recorded at least one sack in five of the last six games. Williams is also the NFL's leader in tackles for loss this season with 18.

"I feel really good, I feel like I'm going in the right direction to kind of what I want to achieve, what I want to be," Williams said. "But like I said, the biggest thing is about stacking wins. That's kind of the thing I'm focused on, just doing everything I can to help this defense be better, affect the game and win football games because that's the only thing that truly matters."

Despite the numbers and personal performance over the last six weeks, Williams still thinks there is more that he can do personally to help the defense as a whole.

"It's a lot of ways to go individually," Williams said. "It's a lot of things I can do when it comes down to affecting the game, taking the ball away and just being consistent up front. Consistent hand usage and things like that. We gave up 30 points last week, and playing good teams, playing in the playoffs and playing in the Super Bowl that we kind of achieve to do, you can't really do that, and you shouldn't have to do that, especially being the defense that we have. Just homing in on what I can do personally, looking in the mirror to change that…"

"Being consistent in the run game, being consistent in the pass game because I'm getting a bunch of one-on-ones right now, and just winning them at a higher level that I feel like I can. Like I said, just affecting the game and doing the things I can do on the field to help us win."

Their next opportunity to do that comes on Thursday against the Eagles, against a familiar face in former Cowboys QB Joe Milton, who will start at QB for Philadelphia for the third straight game.

"Joe is amazing, man," Williams said. "The athleticism that he has, the speed he has, the arm talent he has, he can do it all. So it's super dope to be able to go against him. Especially after all the laughs and things we had in the locker room and during training camp practices. Super happy for him to get the opportunity to start first of all, and I'm just looking forward to it."

The Cowboys are still ranked 32nd in run defense, and will face Saquon Barkley on Thursday, who ran for 62 yards on seven carries against Dallas in their first meeting earlier this season before suffering an injury and not being able to return to the game.

"That's the biggest thing, we have to stop the run," Williams said. "And we've been struggling with these jump cutters. I know Bucky Irving is one of them that's really good at that. Saquon is another one, I think I gave up, me personally, like a 30-yard run in the beginning of the game last time we played them off a jump cut."

"Just playing square, playing with knockback, doing the things that we can do up front, especially the first line of defense to stop his feet. Similar to Derrick Henry, stopping their feet before they get going downhill and get going. He's a phenomenal player, he's a phenomenal person, and it's definitely a challenge."

Now, the focus shifts to the Cowboys doing something they have yet to do this season: Win back-to-back games.