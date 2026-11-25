FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys will play their 59th annual Thanksgiving Day game against the Eagles on Thursday, the third meeting between the two NFC East Rivals on the holiday.

Dallas (5-6) is looking to stack consecutive wins for the first time in the 2026 season with a victory on Turkey Day. It would also be the first time the Cowboys have beaten the Eagles on Thanksgiving, as Philadelphia won the previous two matchups in 1989 and 2014.

On the opposite sideline leading the 3-7 Eagles onto the field will be former Cowboys QB Joe Milton, who won his first career game as a starter last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Can the Cowboys offense continue to run up the scoreboard, and will Dallas' defense have answers for a familiar foe in Milton and Philadelphia?

Here's are the staff predictions from the DallasCowboys.com staff:

Tommy: First of all, Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Hope you all enjoy the holiday with your loved ones. The way that this Cowboys offense has been playing, they'll be able to make things interesting every week assuming they can stay consistent. The Eagles defense has improved against the run since their last meeting a few weeks ago, but I think that Dallas will still be able to have plenty of success throwing the football with the rhythm that Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are in right now.

Defensively, I think the Eagles are going to want to run the football with Saquon Barkley, and he had some success against Dallas before getting injured earlier this season. Is doing simple, better also the answer for slowing down Barkley? That may not be enough. Joe Milton is the X-factor in all of this to me. He's going to be fired up to be playing his former team. If he's on his game and can move the ball downfield consistently in the passing game, that changes everything. I think Dallas' defense will be able to do just enough to help their offense out again this week, and believe the Cowboys will get consecutive wins in back-to-back games for the first time this year. Cowboys, 31-21.

Patrik: This game suddenly means a hell of a lot more than it did a few days ago. With the Giants and Commanders winning in Week 10, and the Eagles as well, the NFC East just got a lot more intense. A loss by the Cowboys would be huge for the Commanders and the Eagles, and Dallas can't afford to do anything but win this game. Yes, they are in playoff mode, and I believe that shows itself again on Thanksgiving.

Joe Milton will get some yards on the ground, and Saquon Barkley will as well, but I have a hard time believing the Cowboys offense, even if it has a lull in one of four quarters, can't blow the doors off of an Eagles defense that is without Zack Baun and Jordan Davis — those two present in Week 7 when the Cowboys mollywhopped them in Philly. Dak Prescott and the offense has finally found its groove at AT&T Stadium, and if the defense takes just a single step forward (interceptions, maybe?) then I think the Eagles get embarrassed. Could it be a close one? Sure. But for the Cowboys sake, it better not be. 40-17, Cowboys

Josh: 51 points is 51 points. The Titans are the Titans. Two things can be true. But one thing that is undeniable is that Dak Prescott is serving up quite a feast right now. 10 touchdowns over the last two games. He is the difference maker. On the other side, Joe Milton is staring down his former mentor and looking to make a name for himself on a national stage... THE national stage. Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Bazooka Joe might hurt you on the ground but I don't think he has the accuracy to consistently hurt this defense. All things considered, I think we're in for a lovely Daksgiving with some Pickens fixin's, CeeDee Lamb chops and plenty of greens for Javonte Williams. Save room for seconds. Cowboys 31, Eagles 14.

Nick: Winning two games in a row has been a challenge the Cowboys haven't been up for this year. And winning this game would mean five straight Thanksgiving Day wins for Dallas, something that hasn't happened since the 1980s. While those two things seem unlikely, the fact that Joe Milton is going to beat Dak Prescott head-to-head is even crazier to me. I'm not picking that to happen.

Now I do foresee this game being closer than the first meeting a month ago. I can't imagine the Eagles are going to let Dallas push them around up front and run the ball the same way. But in doing so, it should open up Dak to have yet another huge day through the air. Since Ryan Flournoy was the only main offensive player not to score last week, I've got him finding the end zone this game. And defensively, I think they'll get two interceptions this week – give me Joey Porter Jr. grabbing his first as a Cowboy. It won't be easy, but rather comfortable by the end … I'll take the Cowboys winning, 33-21.