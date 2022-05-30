Offseason | 2022

Fehoko Looking To Seize Newfound Opportunities

May 30, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Layten Praytor
Fehoko-Looking-To-Seize-Newfound-Opportunities-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The wide receiver room in Dallas looks a little different this offseason.

While familiar faces like Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson have since made their departures from the Cowboys and injuries to free-agent signee James Washington, third-round pick Jalen Tolbert, and Michael Gallup, the door is now squarely open for other guys to make their case.

Enter Simi Fehoko.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2021, Fehoko found himself lining up opposite of CeeDee Lamb and alongside Dak Prescott and the rest of the first-time offense during OTAs this past week.

So, how exactly does Fehoko fit with the Cowboys? With Lamb set the take over as the No.1 receiver and Gallup on the mend from ACL surgery, Fehoko projects to be one of the biggest wide receivers at 6-3, 220 pounds.

"Being the bigger, taller and I guess heavier receiver to be able to have that blend of speed I feel like adding that with learning from the route runner from [Noah Brown] or CeeDee, I feel like it's only just going to get better," Fehoko said. "I feel like that is something I bring to the table."

Learning has been a common theme for Fehoko as enters Year 2 in Dallas.

And while Fehoko did not record a catch during his rookie campaign last season, he says that just being in town over the offseason helped him settle in after a whirlwind of a first season in the NFL.

"I ended up staying here and I was able to work with Dak a little bit through the offseason," Fehoko said. "It's been smooth for me just being able to deal with them and be here the whole offseason."

But for any younger player looking to improve his stock in the locker room, Fehoko looked to find ways off the field to ingratiate himself with the likes of the Cowboys biggest stars and strongest leaders. Inevitable, that quickly became as big of a focus as his work on the field.

"Staying here in the offseason and building that trust with Dak and hanging out with some of the guys going golfing with them [was huge]," Fehoko said. So, it's just some of those things that I've been just doing in the offseason been I felt like it helped my game."

Though it the work did not just start this offseason.

With a wide receiver room that was jam-packed with former Pro-Bowlers, first-round picks, and 1,000-yard seasons, Fehoko admitted how valuable it was for him to learn from those players. For any rookie that type of talent could seem intimidating to walk into, let alone a fifth-round pick beginning his career with an organization with the pedigree and history of the Cowboys.

Instead, Fehoko did what any smart rookie would do. He became a sponge to soak up the vast amount of knowledge around him to use to his advantage.

"I think last year was an interesting one for me," Fehoko said. "Just being in there and getting my feet wet, I felt like with the receiver room we had some dudes. So, taking all that from [Cooper], from [Wilson], from [Gallup], all these guys. I just started trying to apply it and just get better every day."

Sure, it might have been the first week of OTAs. But it's any indication on if Fehoko's work off the field during the offseason has paid off, taking first-team reps is a positive sign he's done something right.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Devin Harper Capitalized On Extra Year

With a breakout sixth season in college, linebacker Devin Harper got the Cowboys' attention in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Now he'll look to grab a roster spot this summer.

news

Jayron Kearse Ready To Set The Example

Jayron Kearse has come a long way in the year since he signed with the Cowboys, but he's not satisfied by what he's accomplished so far.

news

Spagnola: Two Tights An Offensive Obsession

The Cowboys have plenty to worry about, but this position might be raising the most concern.

news

Role Call: How Sam Williams Can Be Impactful

While Sam Williams isn't ready to be compared to Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are hoping to put the Ole Miss rookie in the right situations to make a big impact right away.

news

Mexico Soccer Keeps "Home Away From Home"

The Cowboys strengthen their relationship with the Mexican National team for the next four years while also thinking about the next two World Cups.

news

Chauncey Golston Embracing New Role In Year 2

Players with position flex are always coveted, especially on defense. But this year, Chauncey Golston sounds like he's preparing to have a much bigger role – literally.

news

Role Call: Alec Lindstrom Joins Family Business

Cowboys rookie center Alec Lindstrom has a chance to follow in his family's footsteps and earn a spot on an NFL roster.

news

Updates: New IR, Practice Squad Rules

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Dak, D-Law & Others React To Uvalde Shooting

Against the backdrop of OTAs, the Cowboys joined in with the rest of the nation and the world on Thursday, mourning the loss of life in Uvalde, Texas.

news

Mick Shots: Life Getting In the Way Of Football

There are OTAs to cover, but there is no artificial boundary when the real world meets sports.

news

CeeDee Lamb Ready To Be "That Guy" At Receiver

CeeDee Lamb's new locker symbolizes his new spot as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver – a role he embraces heading into his third NFL season.

Advertising