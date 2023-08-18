Film Room: Big play opportunities await in Seattle

The second week of the preseason is upon us, and a new challenge in the form of the Seattle Seahawks lays ahead for the majority of the Dallas Cowboys depth units along with a select few regular season starters.

In the opening week of the preseason, Seattle hosted the Minnesota Vikings and pulled away in the second half with a 24-13 victory. Here are some notes from that opening preseason game with added context on how it could affect Saturday night's outing at Lumen Field against the Cowboys.