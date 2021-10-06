For Cowboys' LBs, A Harsh Business Reminder

"I mean, all of the linebackers have to be ready to play all of the linebacker positions, regardless of week to week," he said. "I take pride in knowing all of the positions, Sam, Mike or Will. It doesn't matter. Depending on what package it is, it doesn't matter."

It has to be a surreal week for Vander Esch, who took the league by storm alongside Smith during the Cowboys' 2018 run to the playoffs – an achievement that feels like several lifetimes ago after the last three years.

Vander Esch allowed that Smith left a message with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, which he relayed to his teammates after his departure.

"The statement he gave to DQ yesterday, telling us to go get it and that he's got everybody's backs regardless of the situation that he's in, it just shows you the character and type of person that he is," Vander Esch said

Asked about processing the news, Vander Esch had some strong words for critics, particularly those who lob harsh words on social media. And while it's true that NFL players are paid handsomely for their talents, it is true that they can find themselves in a different job – or without one – at a moment's notice.

"We've got families who might be in one area," he said. "You've got dudes that have been playing for a team for eight years. They get traded, they've got family, they've got kids that have been there for that long."

Even still, the wheel keeps turning, and the spotlight shines just a bit brighter on the guys left behind. For a rookie like Parsons, it's an introduction. For everyone, it's a reminder: it is a business, at the end of the day.